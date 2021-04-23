X
Popular Searches

Oculus Launches New Avatars, and They Actually Have Legs

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the new avatar editor.
Oculus/The Verge

Oculus is rolling out a major avatars redesign with tons of customization options, new expressive movements, and for the first time, legs. The new avatars are already showing up in select Quest VR games, like PokerStarsVR, TopGolf with Pro Putt, and Epic Roller Coasters, with support for Synth Riders coming later this year.

The Oculus avatars feature first launched in 2016. Minor updates have added new styles and more expressive facial features to the avatars, but this is the first time that they’re getting a serious redesign. It’s also the first time that avatars will have legs, though games still show the avatars as floating torsos (for now).

Interestingly, the new avatar editor does away with genders and pre-made avatars, focusing on a wealth of customization options instead. You can breeze through the new editor to throw together a quick avatar, or dive into settings for wrinkles, makeup, and face shape to build the perfect representation of yourself or your virtual persona.

The new avatars build off of some Facebook projects, like the upcoming Horizon experience and the now-dead Facebook Spaces. Eventually, Oculus avatars will integrate with Facebook services, including Messages and Spaces.

Before the end of the year, Oculus will open the new avatars SDK for developers to put in their own games. Avatars will also integrate with Facebook Horizon, an open world where you can socialize and play games with other VR users.

The new avatar editor should roll out to all Quest and Rift headsets in the next few days. To create a new avatar, press the Profile button while using your Oculus Quest or Quest 2 headset. If you’re using the Oculus Rift, put it on your head and look down, you should see the new avatar editor in the row of navigation buttons.

Source: Oculus via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Enovoe Car Window Shade - (2 Pack) - 21"x14" Cling Sunshade for Car Windows - Sun, Glare and UV Rays Protection for Your Child - Baby Side Window Car Sun Shades
454 people were interested in this!

Gimars Superfine Fiber Widen Memory Foam Set Nonslip Mouse Pad Wrist Support & Keyboard Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop & Mac & Comfortable & Lightweight for Easy Typing & Pain Relief
257 people were interested in this!

Rubik's Cube
256 people were interested in this!

Galaxy Projector, Star Projector 3 in 1 Night Light Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth Music Speaker for Baby Kids Bedroom/Game Rooms/Home Theatre/Night Light Ambiance
123 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
96 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
91 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
74 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
72 people were interested in this!

USB Microphone,Fifine Metal Condenser Recording Microphone for Laptop MAC or Windows Cardioid Studio Recording Vocals, Voice Overs,Streaming Broadcast and YouTube Videos-K669B
71 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
68 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular