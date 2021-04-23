Oculus Launches New Avatars, and They Actually Have Legs

Oculus is rolling out a major avatars redesign with tons of customization options, new expressive movements, and for the first time, legs. The new avatars are already showing up in select Quest VR games, like PokerStarsVR, TopGolf with Pro Putt, and Epic Roller Coasters, with support for Synth Riders coming later this year.

The Oculus avatars feature first launched in 2016. Minor updates have added new styles and more expressive facial features to the avatars, but this is the first time that they’re getting a serious redesign. It’s also the first time that avatars will have legs, though games still show the avatars as floating torsos (for now).

Interestingly, the new avatar editor does away with genders and pre-made avatars, focusing on a wealth of customization options instead. You can breeze through the new editor to throw together a quick avatar, or dive into settings for wrinkles, makeup, and face shape to build the perfect representation of yourself or your virtual persona.

The new avatars build off of some Facebook projects, like the upcoming Horizon experience and the now-dead Facebook Spaces. Eventually, Oculus avatars will integrate with Facebook services, including Messages and Spaces.

Before the end of the year, Oculus will open the new avatars SDK for developers to put in their own games. Avatars will also integrate with Facebook Horizon, an open world where you can socialize and play games with other VR users.

The new avatar editor should roll out to all Quest and Rift headsets in the next few days. To create a new avatar, press the Profile button while using your Oculus Quest or Quest 2 headset. If you’re using the Oculus Rift, put it on your head and look down, you should see the new avatar editor in the row of navigation buttons.