PSA: Twitter Sent Out User Confirmation Emails By Accident, Ignore Them

Well, this is embarrassing. You know the confirmation email you typically get when signing up for a new service or account? Twitter accidentally sent a bunch out to existing users. If you got a sudden email from Twitter asking to confirm your account, you can ignore it.

Hopefully, you’re already well-versed in the concept of not clicking on links in suspicious emails you didn’t ask for, but in this case, it’s technically a legitimate email. Twitter confirmed as much in a tweet, and apologized for sending out the messages.

Some of you may have recently received an email to “confirm your Twitter account” that you weren’t expecting. These were sent by mistake and we’re sorry it happened. If you received one of these emails, you don't need to confirm your account and you can disregard the message. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 23, 2021

If you got one, and you didn’t just sign up for a new Twitter account you can ignore it. You don’t need to confirm your account again. If you just signed up for a new account and you’ve never confirmed it, then you still should. The whole thing seems rather embarrassing after all we live in a world trained to be suspicious of odd emails.

Twitter isn’t saying how the error happened, but hopefully, it fixed the problem so it won’t happen again.