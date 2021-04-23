X
Popular Searches

PSA: Twitter Sent Out User Confirmation Emails By Accident, Ignore Them

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read

A series of Twitter bird logos upside down

Well, this is embarrassing. You know the confirmation email you typically get when signing up for a new service or account? Twitter accidentally sent a bunch out to existing users. If you got a sudden email from Twitter asking to confirm your account, you can ignore it.

Hopefully, you’re already well-versed in the concept of not clicking on links in suspicious emails you didn’t ask for, but in this case, it’s technically a legitimate email. Twitter confirmed as much in a tweet, and apologized for sending out the messages.

If you got one, and you didn’t just sign up for a new Twitter account you can ignore it. You don’t need to confirm your account again. If you just signed up for a new account and you’ve never confirmed it, then you still should. The whole thing seems rather embarrassing after all we live in a world trained to be suspicious of odd emails.

Twitter isn’t saying how the error happened, but hopefully, it fixed the problem so it won’t happen again.

via Bleeping Computer

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Enovoe Car Window Shade - (2 Pack) - 21"x14" Cling Sunshade for Car Windows - Sun, Glare and UV Rays Protection for Your Child - Baby Side Window Car Sun Shades
454 people were interested in this!

Gimars Superfine Fiber Widen Memory Foam Set Nonslip Mouse Pad Wrist Support & Keyboard Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop & Mac & Comfortable & Lightweight for Easy Typing & Pain Relief
257 people were interested in this!

Rubik's Cube
256 people were interested in this!

Galaxy Projector, Star Projector 3 in 1 Night Light Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth Music Speaker for Baby Kids Bedroom/Game Rooms/Home Theatre/Night Light Ambiance
123 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
96 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
91 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
74 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
72 people were interested in this!

USB Microphone,Fifine Metal Condenser Recording Microphone for Laptop MAC or Windows Cardioid Studio Recording Vocals, Voice Overs,Streaming Broadcast and YouTube Videos-K669B
71 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
68 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular