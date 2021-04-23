X
The 2021 iPad Pro Isn’t Compatible With Older Magic Keyboards

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Apple Magic Keyboard, iPad Pro
Apple

One of the best accessories for Apple’s iPad is the Magic Keyboard. However, multiple reports confirm the older version of the accessory will not work with the newest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Apparently, the 2021 iPad Pro is 0.5mm thicker, and it doesn’t fit.

This is certainly disappointing news for those who paid around $350 for Apple’s keyboard, thinking they could use it once they upgrade to a new iPad in a year or two.

During Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event in April, the company announced a powerful new iPad for 2021 with the M1 chip, a mini-LED display, and up to 2TB of space. It’s a beautiful new machine many would love to pair with the original Magic Keyboard, but they won’t be able to.

Instead, Apple is selling a new Magic Keyboard for the 5th Gen iPad Pro, which it showed off on stage in a new white color variant. It’s virtually identical to the original, only a little thicker to support the new iPad. As a reminder, the Magic Keyboard features a full-sized scissor-style keyboard with adjustable viewing angles, a built-in multi-touch trackpad just like a MacBook, and a sleek design.

Unfortunately, buyers interested in paying $1,099 for the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch that want some magic will have to pony up an additional $349, making the overall package rather expensive. Expect the new Magic Keyboard to go on sale in May alongside the new iPad Pro.

via: Mac Rumors

