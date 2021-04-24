Domino’s Launches Autonomous Pizza Delivery Robot In Houston

After years of work, Domino’s and self-driving car manufacturer Nuro are launching their first autonomous pizza delivery robot in Houston. The robot, named R2, is the first occupantless on-road delivery vehicle with regulatoray approval from the Department of Transportation.

Select customers who order online from Domino’s Woodland Heights location (3209 Houston Avenue) can opt for R2 to deliver their pizza. They can track the robot’s location as it drives through town, or receive text updates when the robot arrives at its destination. A special code provided by Domino’s allows customers to open the R2 and retrieve their pizza.

Domino’s could expand R2’s availability after testing the robot in Houston. According to the company’s Senior Vice President Dennis Maloney, early tests of the R2 will allow Domino’s to “better understand how customers respond to [autonomous] deliveries, how they interact with the robot, and how it affects store operations.”

Food and grocery delivery is more popular than ever before, and autonomous vehicles could be the next step for Domino’s and other brands. Self-driving car manufacturer Nuro is already an industry leader in autonomous delivery, teaming up with Domino’s as well as Chipotle.