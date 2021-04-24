X
Popular Searches

Domino’s Launches Autonomous Pizza Delivery Robot In Houston

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The autonomous Domino's delivery robot.
Domino’s, Nuro

After years of work, Domino’s and self-driving car manufacturer Nuro are launching their first autonomous pizza delivery robot in Houston. The robot, named R2, is the first occupantless on-road delivery vehicle with regulatoray approval from the Department of Transportation.

Select customers who order online from Domino’s Woodland Heights location (3209 Houston Avenue) can opt for R2 to deliver their pizza. They can track the robot’s location as it drives through town, or receive text updates when the robot arrives at its destination. A special code provided by Domino’s allows customers to open the R2 and retrieve their pizza.

Domino’s could expand R2’s availability after testing the robot in Houston. According to the company’s Senior Vice President Dennis Maloney, early tests of the R2 will allow Domino’s to “better understand how customers respond to [autonomous] deliveries, how they interact with the robot, and how it affects store operations.”

Food and grocery delivery is more popular than ever before, and autonomous vehicles could be the next step for Domino’s and other brands. Self-driving car manufacturer Nuro is already an industry leader in autonomous delivery, teaming up with Domino’s as well as Chipotle.

Source: Domino’s via Gizmodo

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Enovoe Car Window Shade - (2 Pack) - 21"x14" Cling Sunshade for Car Windows - Sun, Glare and UV Rays Protection for Your Child - Baby Side Window Car Sun Shades
715 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
407 people were interested in this!

Gimars Superfine Fiber Widen Memory Foam Set Nonslip Mouse Pad Wrist Support & Keyboard Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop & Mac & Comfortable & Lightweight for Easy Typing & Pain Relief
277 people were interested in this!

TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX50) – 802.11ax Router, Gigabit Router, Dual Band, OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Parental Controls, Built-in HomeCare,Works with Alexa
267 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 100+ Devices | AX6000 (Up to 6Gbps)
202 people were interested in this!

Creative Stage V2 2.1 Soundbar with Subwoofer, Clear Dialog and Surround by Sound Blaster, Bluetooth 5.0, TV ARC, Optical, and USB Audio, Wall Mountable, Adjustable Bass and Treble, for TV
200 people were interested in this!

Wire Cube Storage, Storage Shelves 6 Cube Bookshelf Bookcase Closet Organizer and Storage, Wire Storage Shelves Multi-Use DIY Storage Cube Shelf for Books, Toys, Clothes, Tools
164 people were interested in this!

Rubik's Cube
152 people were interested in this!

TP-Link Wifi 6 AX1500 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX10) – 802.11ax Router, 4 Gigabit LAN Ports, Dual Band AX Router,Beamforming,OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Parental Controls, Works with Alexa
95 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
88 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular