X
Popular Searches

Researchers Painted with Lasers Because Lasers

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo showing the laser paintbrush process and results.
Optica 8, 577-585 (2021)

Researchers at Russia’s ITMO University developed a laser paintbrush that paints paintings without using paint. (Try saying that three times fast.) The laser-painting tool is actually more of an etching tool, creating microscopic structures in metal that reflect select wavelengths of light that correspond to yellow, red, and other colors.

Images produced by the laser paintbrush are just a few millimeters wide and contain incredible, sharp detail. The colors are also very vibrant, thanks in part to the use of “structural color.” There are zero pigments in these “paintings,” just nano-structures etched by the laser tool. These structures can diffuse certain wavelengths of light, effectively sucking out unwanted colors and only reflecting colors chosen by the artist.

But as you can see in the above photos and video, this process has a very limited, very vibrant color palette. Other “nano painting” processes produce a wider range of colors, so what gives? The team at ITMO University says the laser paintbrush is the first step toward a commercial “nano painting” tool for artists, and that the device’s color palette isn’t as important as usability, and speed and the durability of “paintings.”

Pictures made with the laser paintbrush have no special storage requirements and should last indefinitely. The laser paintbrush also allows artists to erase or replace colors—two features that you won’t find in other “nano painting” methods.

The laser paintbrush is clearly a viable product, and it could help revolutionize visual art. But there’s no word on when this kind of device will reach the general public, or how much it would cost. For now, all we can do is wait for researchers to improve the technology, and hopefully add a few more colors to the palette.

Source: Optica 8, 577-585 (2021) via Ars Technica

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Enovoe Car Window Shade - (2 Pack) - 21"x14" Cling Sunshade for Car Windows - Sun, Glare and UV Rays Protection for Your Child - Baby Side Window Car Sun Shades
771 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
583 people were interested in this!

TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX50) – 802.11ax Router, Gigabit Router, Dual Band, OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Parental Controls, Built-in HomeCare,Works with Alexa
358 people were interested in this!

Wire Cube Storage, Storage Shelves 6 Cube Bookshelf Bookcase Closet Organizer and Storage, Wire Storage Shelves Multi-Use DIY Storage Cube Shelf for Books, Toys, Clothes, Tools
328 people were interested in this!

Creative Stage V2 2.1 Soundbar with Subwoofer, Clear Dialog and Surround by Sound Blaster, Bluetooth 5.0, TV ARC, Optical, and USB Audio, Wall Mountable, Adjustable Bass and Treble, for TV
307 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 100+ Devices | AX6000 (Up to 6Gbps)
258 people were interested in this!

Gimars Superfine Fiber Widen Memory Foam Set Nonslip Mouse Pad Wrist Support & Keyboard Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop & Mac & Comfortable & Lightweight for Easy Typing & Pain Relief
140 people were interested in this!

TP-Link Wifi 6 AX1500 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX10) – 802.11ax Router, 4 Gigabit LAN Ports, Dual Band AX Router,Beamforming,OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Parental Controls, Works with Alexa
133 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 12-Stream AX12 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX120) – AX6000 Wireless Speed (Up to 6 Gbps) | 3,500 Square Feet Coverage
123 people were interested in this!

Linksys (WHW0303) Velop Mesh Router (Tri-Band Home Mesh Wi-Fi System for Whole-Home Wi-Fi Mesh Network) 3-Pack, White
112 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular