X
Popular Searches

This Startup’s “Electric Seaglider” Promises Coastal City Travel at 180 Mph

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
REGENT seaglider
Regent

Forget boring underground tunnels because one startup is developing an “electric seaglider” that can travel upwards of 180mph. We’re talking about Regent, a startup that just received $9 million in funding for its ambitious new coastal cities transportation system.

Think of it like an electric taxi that hovers above the water at high speeds. The company wants to help transition away from fossil fuels during passenger transportation, without being a plane or a car. Basically, Regent wants to make trips between coastal cities fast, affordable and efficient. Plus, it’s prettier to look at the coastline than sit in a train or tunnel. For those wondering, REGENT stands for “Regional Electric Ground Effect Naval Transport.”

The Regent craft can dock or take off from harbors thanks to a hydrofoil, and any straight water path is the runway. The company aims to make each seaglider work seamlessly with existing harbor structures and facilities, although it’ll need to install charging stations throughout.

Regent transportation water craft
Regent

Not only do co-founders CEO Billy Thalheimer and CTO Michael Klinker have connections in aerospace and robotics, but they’re both FAA-licenced pilots and have work experience with a Boeing company and Aurora Flight Sciences.

You can call it a flying ferry, a seaglider, or even a hover taxi, and the project has a lot of people and big cities interested. The first round of funding totals $9 million thanks to Caffeinated Capital, Mark Cuban, Founders Fund ran by Peter Thiel, Y Combinator, to name a few.

Regent’s seaglider is considered a Wing in Ground Effect craft, or WIGs, which means it won’t have to deal with the FAA approval process, and instead will work with the Coast Guard. As a result, it aims to have the project up and running faster than a typical new airline company.

The startup hopes to do some test flights in the Boston area, eventually offering passenger travel in coastal cities or big hubs like L.A. to San Francisco. Not to mention shorter trips between Hawaii Islands or from NYC down the coastline.

via: CNBC

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Enovoe Car Window Shade - (2 Pack) - 21"x14" Cling Sunshade for Car Windows - Sun, Glare and UV Rays Protection for Your Child - Baby Side Window Car Sun Shades
771 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
582 people were interested in this!

TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX50) – 802.11ax Router, Gigabit Router, Dual Band, OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Parental Controls, Built-in HomeCare,Works with Alexa
358 people were interested in this!

Wire Cube Storage, Storage Shelves 6 Cube Bookshelf Bookcase Closet Organizer and Storage, Wire Storage Shelves Multi-Use DIY Storage Cube Shelf for Books, Toys, Clothes, Tools
328 people were interested in this!

Creative Stage V2 2.1 Soundbar with Subwoofer, Clear Dialog and Surround by Sound Blaster, Bluetooth 5.0, TV ARC, Optical, and USB Audio, Wall Mountable, Adjustable Bass and Treble, for TV
307 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 100+ Devices | AX6000 (Up to 6Gbps)
258 people were interested in this!

Gimars Superfine Fiber Widen Memory Foam Set Nonslip Mouse Pad Wrist Support & Keyboard Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop & Mac & Comfortable & Lightweight for Easy Typing & Pain Relief
144 people were interested in this!

TP-Link Wifi 6 AX1500 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX10) – 802.11ax Router, 4 Gigabit LAN Ports, Dual Band AX Router,Beamforming,OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Parental Controls, Works with Alexa
133 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 12-Stream AX12 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX120) – AX6000 Wireless Speed (Up to 6 Gbps) | 3,500 Square Feet Coverage
123 people were interested in this!

Linksys (WHW0303) Velop Mesh Router (Tri-Band Home Mesh Wi-Fi System for Whole-Home Wi-Fi Mesh Network) 3-Pack, White
112 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular