These Avengers Playing Cards Will Bring the MCU to Your Next Poker Game

Whether you’re playing Blackjack, Poker, or 52 Card Pickup, it never hurts to use pretty cards. And while there are lots of decadent decks out there to choose from, we were flat-out blown away by this deck, inspired by Marvel’s Infinity Saga.

The premium playing cards, created by Theory11, each feature custom artwork with fan-favorite characters and symbols from the movies like Captain America, Vision, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Gamora, Black Widow, Iron Man, Winter Soldier, Captain Marvel, Thanos, Loki, the Infinity Gauntlet, Hulk’s fist, Mjölnir, and Cap’s shield. Characters even sport their own attire.

The deck is printed on “FSC-certified paper derived from sustainable forests, vegetable-based inks, and starch-based laminates.” Our favorite part is the outer packaging for the deck, which has a luxe iridescent foil that “shimmers and alters its color at every angle.” It also features gold foil accents and precision embossing so impressive, you’ll feel like you’re holding the Infinity Gauntlet yourself.

A single deck runs $9.99 on Theory11’s site. You’ll save 5% when purchasing three decks, and 10% if you purchase six decks. And if the Avengers aren’t quite your cup of tea, don’t fret: Theory11 has other fun playing card themes to choose from, like The Mandalorian, James Bond 007, and Star Wars.

