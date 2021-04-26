X
Popular Searches

Zoom’s New Immersive Mode Puts Everyone Together in the Same “Room”

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Zoom call with all participants seemingly in the same conference room
Zoom

With more people working from home, video conference calls have become a new normal. But video calls still aren’t the same as an in-person meeting, and Zoom hopes to bridge some of that gap with a new Immersive Mode. It changes the call to make everyone appear to be in the same room.

Immersive Mode works somewhat like Microsoft Team’s “Together Mode” by cutting out people at the head and shoulder level and grouping them in a shared virtual background. Unlike standard virtual backgrounds where everyone picks their own backdrop, Immersive Mode tries to make it seem like you’re all in the same conference room or classroom.


Zoom

Zoom took things a step further than Microsoft and made a few options for the shared virtual background. While the class and conference room settings are the predictable option, there’s an art gallery view if you want a “classy” look. That mode retains some of the participant’s actual background to achieve the “painting” look. And you can create your own Immersive Mode backgrounds, though Zoom says you’ll want to use the same file type, aspect ratio, and resolution recommendations it has for virtual backgrounds.

A Zoom call with every participant in a "painting" in an "art galley."
Zoom

Zoom says both free and pro users can take advantage of Immersive Mode, you’ll just need to update to the latest version of Zoom on desktop and mobile. Anyone without the update will see generic backgrounds instead. If the call has more than 25 people, the extras will go into a thumbnail strip view at the top of the screen.

Immersive Mode is rolling out right now, and hosts can turn it on and adjust and resize participants today.

Source: Zoom

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
528 people were interested in this!

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, Borosilicate Glass, 3-in-1 Silicone Lid, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free, 1.5 Quart - Snack Size, Red
501 people were interested in this!

Wire Cube Storage, Storage Shelves 6 Cube Bookshelf Bookcase Closet Organizer and Storage, Wire Storage Shelves Multi-Use DIY Storage Cube Shelf for Books, Toys, Clothes, Tools
367 people were interested in this!

TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX50) – 802.11ax Router, Gigabit Router, Dual Band, OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Parental Controls, Built-in HomeCare,Works with Alexa
315 people were interested in this!

Creative Stage V2 2.1 Soundbar with Subwoofer, Clear Dialog and Surround by Sound Blaster, Bluetooth 5.0, TV ARC, Optical, and USB Audio, Wall Mountable, Adjustable Bass and Treble, for TV
299 people were interested in this!

Enovoe Car Window Shade - (2 Pack) - 21"x14" Cling Sunshade for Car Windows - Sun, Glare and UV Rays Protection for Your Child - Baby Side Window Car Sun Shades
256 people were interested in this!

QNAP TVS-872N-i3-8G 8 Bay High-Performance 4K Hardware transcoding NAS with Intel Core i3 and One 5 GbE Port
254 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 100+ Devices | AX6000 (Up to 6Gbps)
242 people were interested in this!

TerraMaster F2-221 NAS 2-Bay Cloud Storage Intel Dual Core 2.0GHz Plex Media Server Network Storage (Diskless)
224 people were interested in this!

Powlaken Wireless Charging Station, 4 in 1 Charging Dock Station Compatible with Apple iWatch Series SE 6 5 4 3 2, AirPods Pro 2 and Pencil, Fast Wireless Charger for iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS
187 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular