dbrand Turns Your Pastel iMac to Black, the Color it Should Be

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
A pink iMac next to a black vinyl covered iMac
dbrand

When Apple unveiled its new M1 iMac at its “Spring Loaded” event, you probably either loved or hated the design. Whether it’s the odd white bezels or those crazy pastel colors. Thankfully, dbrand is here to save the day with black bezels and full product skins.

Don’t get me wrong: the new iMac is a beautiful machine delivering a sleek, slim design. However, Apple went with a white bezel which looks odd, especially when our phones, tablets, laptops, monitors, TV’s and more all have a black bezel.

Apple’s iMac comes in seven fun colors, too, but Black isn’t even an option. Additionally, the new iMac has a large chin at the bottom, rather than being almost all screen. It just looks off balance, and the white bezel isn’t the best aesthetic.

imac skin, imac dbrand
dbrand

So, if you want a Matte Black or Space Grey iMac (2021) to match one of the many Apple products already available in that color, dbrand has you covered. In fact, dbrand is offering its popular 3M removable skins in three options where you can cover the white bezel, the front fascia, and that ugly chin, or front-to-back an entire body skin. However, the full-body skin is a mind-boggling $500 but will turn your pastel iMac into Black, the color it should be.

The dbrand skins for the new 2021 iMac are available now for pre-order and will ship in June shortly after Apple releases its latest machine.

via: 9to5Mac

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

