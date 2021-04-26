X
Popular Searches

LEGO Just Announced Two New BrickHeadz ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Sets

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
A few characters from the new LEGO BrickHeadz Minions sets
LEGO

Though Minions: The Rise of Gru won’t release until July 2022, LEGO just announced two official LEGO BrickHeadz sets from the movie. One of the fun new sets include Belle Bottom, Kevin, and Bob, while the other features Gru, Stuart, and Otto. 

The Belle Bottom, Kevin, and Bob set totals 309 pieces,and Minion Bob is holding a weapon. Each of the three characters has a unique character ID along with a baseplate you can stand them on for display. Belle Bottom measures  over 3 inches (9cm) tall, Minion Kevin just over 3-inches (8cm) tall, and Minion Bob at barely over 1 inch (5cm) tall. 

You could also combine that set with the second one that features Gru, Stuart, and Otto. This set is a little bit smaller, with just 244 pieces, but still features three fun characters (with Minion Otto holding a zodiac stone). Like the other set, each character in this one comes with its own character ID and display baseplate. Gru stands over 3 inches (8cm) tall and the two minions measure just over 2 inches (6cm) TALL .

And of course, you can opt to display the characters individually or all together as a group. The sets make for a fun gift for Minions fans and those who love all-things BrickHeadz. Both sets are available for purchase today on LEGO’s site and each cost just $19.99.

One of two new LEGO BrickHeadz Sets

Belle Bottom, Kevin, and Bob

Get this fun LEGO BrickHeadz set that features Belle Bottom, Kevin, and Bob now for $19.99 on the LEGO site.

Buy Now
One of two new LEGO BrickHeadz Sets

Gru, Stuart, and Otto

This fun set features Gru, Stuart, and Otto – grab it now for $19.99 on the LEGO site.

Buy Now

via The Brick Fan

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
533 people were interested in this!

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, Borosilicate Glass, 3-in-1 Silicone Lid, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free, 1.5 Quart - Snack Size, Red
489 people were interested in this!

Wire Cube Storage, Storage Shelves 6 Cube Bookshelf Bookcase Closet Organizer and Storage, Wire Storage Shelves Multi-Use DIY Storage Cube Shelf for Books, Toys, Clothes, Tools
366 people were interested in this!

TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX50) – 802.11ax Router, Gigabit Router, Dual Band, OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Parental Controls, Built-in HomeCare,Works with Alexa
322 people were interested in this!

Creative Stage V2 2.1 Soundbar with Subwoofer, Clear Dialog and Surround by Sound Blaster, Bluetooth 5.0, TV ARC, Optical, and USB Audio, Wall Mountable, Adjustable Bass and Treble, for TV
300 people were interested in this!

Enovoe Car Window Shade - (2 Pack) - 21"x14" Cling Sunshade for Car Windows - Sun, Glare and UV Rays Protection for Your Child - Baby Side Window Car Sun Shades
275 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 100+ Devices | AX6000 (Up to 6Gbps)
248 people were interested in this!

QNAP TVS-872N-i3-8G 8 Bay High-Performance 4K Hardware transcoding NAS with Intel Core i3 and One 5 GbE Port
231 people were interested in this!

TerraMaster F2-221 NAS 2-Bay Cloud Storage Intel Dual Core 2.0GHz Plex Media Server Network Storage (Diskless)
208 people were interested in this!

Powlaken Wireless Charging Station, 4 in 1 Charging Dock Station Compatible with Apple iWatch Series SE 6 5 4 3 2, AirPods Pro 2 and Pencil, Fast Wireless Charger for iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS
185 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular