LEGO Just Announced Two New BrickHeadz ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Sets

Though Minions: The Rise of Gru won’t release until July 2022, LEGO just announced two official LEGO BrickHeadz sets from the movie. One of the fun new sets include Belle Bottom, Kevin, and Bob, while the other features Gru, Stuart, and Otto.

The Belle Bottom, Kevin, and Bob set totals 309 pieces,and Minion Bob is holding a weapon. Each of the three characters has a unique character ID along with a baseplate you can stand them on for display. Belle Bottom measures over 3 inches (9cm) tall, Minion Kevin just over 3-inches (8cm) tall, and Minion Bob at barely over 1 inch (5cm) tall.

You could also combine that set with the second one that features Gru, Stuart, and Otto. This set is a little bit smaller, with just 244 pieces, but still features three fun characters (with Minion Otto holding a zodiac stone). Like the other set, each character in this one comes with its own character ID and display baseplate. Gru stands over 3 inches (8cm) tall and the two minions measure just over 2 inches (6cm) TALL .

And of course, you can opt to display the characters individually or all together as a group. The sets make for a fun gift for Minions fans and those who love all-things BrickHeadz. Both sets are available for purchase today on LEGO’s site and each cost just $19.99.

