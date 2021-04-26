X
Samsung’s New DeX Keyboard Makes the Most of Galaxy Gadgets

Andrew Heinzman
| 1 min read
A photo of the new Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio.
Samsung

Samsung just unveiled its Smart Keyboard Trio 500, a portable keyboard with shortcut keys for the DeX desktop interface on Galaxy phones and tablets. The small keyboard also works with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, and can instantly jump between three connected devices using its Logitech-style quick-switch keys.

The Smart Keyboard Trio 500 looks like most portable keyboards, with a slim profile, chiclet keys, and a small power switch. But several of its function keys double as DeX-exclusive hotkeys. The F12 key automatically opens DeX on Galaxy devices, and you can program F1, F2, and F3 to open your favorite apps on the fly.

An illustration of the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio's shortcut keys functionality.
Samsung

These DeX-exclusive features only work on Galaxy devices running One UI 3.1, an update released in March 2021. Of course, the keyboard’s quick-switch keys (F7, F8, and F9) allow you to jump between any device, whether it runs DeX or not.

Oddly enough, the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 runs on AAA batteries instead of rechargeable batteries. Replaceable batteries should last longer than a rechargeable cell, though it’s odd to see Samsung go this direction with a portable keyboard.

Samsung hasn’t announcing pricing for its Smart Keyboard Trio 500, though we should learn more during the April 28th Galaxy Unpacked event. The Smart Keyboard Trio 500 should launch at the beginning of May, just a few days after the Unpacked event.


Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500

Samsung’s wireless Smart Keyboard Trio 500 features three quick-change keys to help you jump between devices, plus programmable hotkeys for phones and tablets running DeX.

Source: Samsung via Android Police

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
