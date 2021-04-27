X
Dell’s Latitude 7320 Detachable Is Sleek, Portable, and Thunderbolt-Ready

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
The Dell Latitude 7320 with a kickstand pulled out.
Microsoft set a new standard when it debuted the Surface Pro 3; several versions later, it’s still not perfect. But Dell’s Latitude 7320 Detachable might tick a few of the Surface Pro’s missing boxes thanks to 11th Gen processors and two Thunderbolt ports.

Dell positions the Lattitude 7320 Detachable as a “work from anywhere” device you can take with you. Much like the 2-in-1 style the Surface Pro pioneered, the Latitude 7320 Detachable features a kickstand that folds out and a detachable keyboard (hence, the name). When you need it to be a tablet, it can be, and when you need it to be a laptop, it’s that, too.

A Dell Latitude 7320 with a keyboard connected to it.
The keyboard (sold separately) can house the detachable active pen (also sold separately) in the folding section just above the number row. When you want a more sturdy setup, lift that fold, and it will snap to the 7320 to form triangles, while also hiding the pen away. Dell promises the pen can charge to 100% in 30 seconds and will last 90 minutes.

The tablet sports a 13-inch 1920 x 1280 touchscreen in a 3:4 format covered in Gorilla Glass. Dell will offer a choice of 11th Gen Intel processors, up to an i7 vPro, up to 1TB PCIe/NVM storage, and up to 16 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM. You’ll want to pick your RAM options carefully; like most 2-in-1 tablets, the RAM is soldered and not user-upgradeable.

The Latitude 7320 Detachable stands out among other Windows devices by including two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports with PowerDelivery 3.0 and DisplayPort capability. It also connects over Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and Optional LTE.

The Latitude 7320 Detachable is available today at Dell’s site, starting at $1,549.

