macOS 11.3 is Available Now, with Support for AirTags, PS5 Controllers, and More

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 3 min read
Apple MacBook Pro 15" notebook with touchbar
Omar Tursic/Shutterstock.com

Apple just released the macOS 11.3 update to users, after letting it spend three months in beta. The update comes with an impressive array of new features for Apple Music, the Reminders app, HomePod support, AirTag support, and more.

The update brings updates to Mac computers in general, though some are specific to the newer  M1 Macs, like hibernation support. Some of the features listed are also available to enjoy on other Apple devices via the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates that also rolled out to the public today. And if you need a refresher on how to update your Mac, we’ve got an article for that.

Here’s a little more on the new features found in the 11.3 update, which is now available to all users:

Table of Contents

AirTag and FindMy Support

Apple’s newly-announced AirTag tracker gains support in macOS 11.3, allowing you to keep track of all of your important items—from your backpack to your keys—and find them when they get lost in the Find My app. The Find My network works off of millions of devices, making it easy to find your AirTag, even when you’re nowhere near it. Lost Mode will notify you when your AirTag is found and let you enter a phone number where you can be contacted.

iPhone and iPad Apps on M1 Macs

One of the coolest new features to roll out is the ability to use iPhone and iPad apps on newer Macs with the M1 chip. You can change the app’s windows size on your Mac, and there’s support for display at the highest possible resolution in fullscreen. Plus, with keyboard, mouse, and trackpad support, it’s super easy to play your favorite mobile games on your Mac.

Safari Customization and New APIs

Safari browser icon on Macbook screen close up
PixieMe/Shutterstock.com

You can now customize Safari’s Start Page section, making it more personalized and easier to use. Additional WebExtensions API allows developers to offer extensions that replace the new tab page. Web Speech API allows developers to incorporate speech recognition into their pages for real-time captioning, voice navigation, and dictation. There’s also WebM and Vorbis video and audio format support now.

Reminders App Updates

Reminders on 11.3 just got a little easier to use, with the ability to sort your Today Smart list. The update also brings support for syncing the order of your reminders in lists across all of your devices. Plus, you can now print off your reminder lists if needed.

About This Mac

The ‘About This Mac’ page in the Service tab now displays the Apple warranty status and AppleCare+ coverage when you’re signed in with your Apple ID. There’s also support for purchasing and enrolling in AppleCare+ for eligible devices from the ‘About This Mac’ page.

Apple Music & Podcasts

Apple Music app in play store
PREMIO STOCK/Shutterstock.com

An autoplay feature keeps the party going by automatically playing similar songs once your song or playlist ends. New City charts will showcase what’s locally popular in over 100 cities around the world.

Show Pages in Podcasts have a fresh and clean redesign that makes it easier to start listening to a show or episode, while Top Charts and other popular categories are now in Search to make it easier to find something new to listen to. You can also download and save individual episodes, which then get added to your Library automatically for easy access. Plus, you can also customize download behavior and notifications on a show-by-show basis.

New Emojis

There is now support for separate skin tones for each individual in all versions of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji, so you can better represent your relationship. On top of that, there are also several fun new face emojis, heart emojis, and even a woman with a beard emoji.

Siri Enhancements

As we mentioned before, this update is where Siri’s new voice options are formally rolling out. Now, you can change Siri’s voice from the default female voice, with multiple other voices and accents to choose from.

Gaming Controller Support

The update brings support for Xbox Series X and S Wireless controllers and the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. This makes it easier to game on your Mac or even play games from your iPhone or iPad on your Mac.

News Feed Redesign

It just got way easier to browse the news in 11.3. The totally redesigned News+ feed allows Apple News+ subscribers to more easily browse, find, download, and manage individual magazine and newspaper issues. There’s also a brand new Search experience that makes an easier and more efficient process of browsing topics, stories, and channels.

via 9to5Mac

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek.

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular