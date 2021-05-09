X
Popular Searches

The 6 Best Single Monitor Mounts

Eric Schoon @ericpschoon
| 4 min read
Ergear, HUANUO, and VIVO monitor mounts against a multi-colored backdrop
ErGear, HUANUO, VIVO

The stand your monitor came with is probably fine, but if you’re looking to supercharge your workspace’s flexibility, then an aftermarket monitor arm is the way to go. These allow you to freely adjust the height, angle, and even orientation of your monitor, so your workspace always fits your needs.

Table of Contents

What to Look for in a Monitor Mount

Monitor mounts may look simple, but there are things worth considering when choosing which one to buy.

  • Articulation: One of the primary benefits of a monitor mount is how flexible they are, so when it comes to articulation (how many joints the mount has), the more the merrier. Most mounts will allow you to adjust the tilt, angle, height, and orientation of the monitor to your liking, but we’ll specify if a mount on this list is missing any of these specifics.
  • Mounting Type: All the stands on this list use VESA mounts—the standard mounting bracket used for computer monitors. Most modern monitors feature VESA mounts, but if you’re not sure yours does, look at the back of the display and see if it has four screw holes in a large, square formation—if it does, then you’re good to go.
  • Support: Monitors come in all shapes and sizes, but mounts will be limited in the weight and size they can safely support. Every mount has a weight and size limit it recommends, and we’ll be sure to mention that in each section.
  • Style: There’s more than one way to design a monitor mount, but the most popular styles are clamp-on, freestanding, and wall mounts. Clamp-on mounts attach to the side of your desk with a clamp. These are the most popular, but they don’t work on every desk because they require a flat, robust surface on the top and bottom. Freestanding mounts just rest atop your desk like a normal stand, but they eat up a lot of surface area as a result. Wall mounts sidestep all of these issues by mounting into the wall, but that assumes you have a wall nearby you can screw into. Basically, there’s no “correct” style to choose here, it just comes down to personal preference and what works best in your setup.

Best Overall: ErGear Monitor Stand

ErGear monitor mount
ErGear

This clamp-on mount from ErGear will cover all your basic needs well. It can support monitors up to 26.5 pounds and 35-inches, features full articulation, and there are even some handy cable management routes hidden in the arm. The simple styling will fit into any office, and it checks all the boxes you’d need it to—nothing to complain about here.

Best Overall

ErGear Single Monitor Stand

A well-rounded mount that will cover all your needs well.

   Shop Now   

$49.97

Best Premium: Amazon Basics Premium Monitor Stand

Amazon Basics Single Monitor Mount
Amazon

If you want something sturdy, then Amazon provides a pretty solid option. This all-aluminum stand is a toughie, allowing for all the adjustability you’d want, while also ensuring it won’t buckle under the pressure. It’s outfitted to support monitors up to 25 pounds and 32-inches, and comes in either black or silver.

Best Premium

Amazon Basics Premium Monitor Stand

A sturdy monitor mount for a higher price.

   Shop Now   

$119.17

Best Budget: Amazon Basics Single Monitor Mount

Amazon Basics Single Monitor Mount
Amazon

While a feature-packed mount is nice, not everyone needs that. If you want something simpler while saving a few bucks at the same time, then Amazon’s normal single monitor mount should be great for you. It lacks the articulation of more advanced mounts, only allowing you to adjust the height and angle, but it still sports a metal construction and can handle monitors up to 20 pounds and 30-inches.

Best Budget

Amazon Basics Single Monitor Mount

A simplistic, budget-friendly mount.

   Shop Now   

$30.48

Modern: Jarvis Monitor Mount

Jarvis Monitor Arm
Jarvis

If style and elegance are your priority, then Jarvis has the mount for you. This mount looks great, is available in three colors (black, silver, and white), and has hidden cable management to keep things tidy. It can only support monitors up to 19.8 pounds and 32-inches, but if your display falls under that, this is a great, stylish mount.

Modern

Jarvis Monitor Mount

If you're focusing on style, Jarvis definitely takes the crown with this sleek mount.

   Shop Now   

$119.00

Best Wall Mount: HUANUO Monitor Wall Mount

HUANUO Monitor Wall Mount
HUANUO

If you want to save even more desk space, then HUANUO has a great wall mount for you. This sturdy mount supports monitors up to 26.4 pounds and 35-inches, and anchors into the wall with a couple of lag bolts. Throw in plenty of articulation, cable management hooks, and some solid joints, and you’ve got an all-around great mount for an affordable price.

Best Wall Mount

HUANUO Monitor Wall Mount

Save all the desk real estate you can with this sturdy wall mount.

   Shop Now   

$45.99

Best Freestanding Option: VIVO Single Monitor Mount

VIVO Single Monitor Mount
VIVO

While freestanding mounts may not be as popular, VIVO’s model still comes in clutch with a great stand at a reasonable price. It looks simple from the outside, but it still allows for all the monitor adjustments you’d expect. It can support monitors up to 22 pounds and 32-inches, and is available in black and white.

There’s also a taller version of the stand available if you need some extra height.

Best Freestanding Option

VIVO Single Monitor Mount

Give your desk a break from all these clamp-on mounts with this great freestanding option.

   Shop Now   

$24.99

READ NEXT
Eric Schoon Eric Schoon
Eric Schoon is a writer for Review Geek and has spent most of his life thinking about and analyzing products of all shapes and sizes. From the latest games to the hottest smartphones, he enjoys finding the greatest strengths and weaknesses of everything he gets his hands on and then passing that information on to you. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Broom and Dustpan/Dust Pan and Broom Combo Set with Long Handle for Upright Sweep Lobby Office House Kitchen Industry Floor Sweeping 40.5" - 54" Overall Height
621 people were interested in this!

Milk Frother, Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Steamer with Hot &Cold Milk Functionality, Automatic Foam Maker For Coffee, Hot Chocolates, Latte, Cappuccino, Electric Milk Warmer, Silent Operation, 120V
550 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
122 people were interested in this!

Pacsafe Metrosafe LS450 25 Liter Anti Theft Laptop Backpack - with Padded 15" Laptop Sleeve, Adjustable Shoulder Straps, Patented Security Technology (Black)
94 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
92 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
78 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
66 people were interested in this!

ORIbox Universal Waterproof Pouch Phone Dry Bag Underwater Case for iPhone 12 11 Pro Max XS Max XR X 8 7 6S Plus SE 2020 12 mini Galaxy Pixel, Black(2 Packs)
62 people were interested in this!

KORIN ClickPack Minimalist Anti Theft Travel Backpacks TSA Smart Laptop Backpack 15.6 inch USB Charging Port
54 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
52 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular