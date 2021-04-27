Amazon’s New Fire HD 10 Tablets are Faster, Sleeker, and Productivity-Focused

Amazon’s next-generation Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus tablets are now available for pre-order, equipped with brighter screens and more RAM than their predecessors. And oddly enough, Amazon is offering the new tablets in “Productivity” bundles that include a Bluetooth keyboard and 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription.

The new Fire HD 10 is the largest tablet in Amazon’s lineup. It has thinner bezels than its predecessor, with a 10% brighter display and 3GB of RAM (one more gigabyte than the previous HD 10 tablet). The new Fire HD 10 also sports an unnamed 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, which should offer better performance than the Quad-Core processor found in the recently-released Fire HD 8.

Starting at $150, the new Fire HD 10 is a steal. But if you want a bit more horsepower, you can drop an extra $30 on the new Fire HD 10 Plus. Amazon says that the Fire HD 10 Plus has a premium soft-touch shell, plus Qi wireless charging support and 4GB of RAM for heavyweight apps and games. Like other Fire “Plus” tablets, the Fire HD 10 Plus automatically turns into an Echo Show smart display while wireless charging.

As tablets become a more popular option for remote work or education, marketing the affordable Fire HD 10 as a productivity device just makes sense. Both the Fire HD 10 and 10 Plus are available in “Productivity” bundles, which include a Bluetooth keyboard case and a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. These bundles start at $270 (or $220 if you pre-order), but would cost at least $280 if you purchased everything separately.

Keep in mind that Amazon Fire tablets cannot run Google apps without sideloading, which may limit their usefulness as remote work tools. For over $200, a Chromebook might be a better investment, especially if you want a reasonably-sized screen.

The all-new Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus tablets are available for pre-order now in 32GB and 64GB storage configurations. Amazon’s Fire 10 “Productivity” bundles are also available with special pre-order discounts. Amazon says that pre-orders for the new tablets and ship May 26th.