X
Popular Searches

Amazon Expands In-Garage Grocery Delivery to Curb Porch Pirates

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Amazon grocery garage delivery, amazon key
Amazon

Amazon said Tuesday that its in-garage grocery delivery service is expanding from just five cities to over 5,000. This is an extension of Key by Amazon, and those with Prime can have Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods grocery orders left directly in their garage.

If you’ve dealt with porch pirates stealing packages or groceries, this is an excellent option as long as you meet the requirements. For starters, you can check to see if the service is available in your town with Amazon’s ZIP code eligibility tool. Then, you’ll need a smart MyQ-enabled garage door opener or a MyQ hub.

Keep in mind that in-garage delivery has been an option for regular Prime packages in thousands of cities for a while now. Still, today’s announcement expands in-garage delivery to over 5,000 locations where Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods online grocery deliveries are offered. If you meet all the requirements above, select “Key Delivery” at checkout and send goods to your garage.

With the in-garage delivery service, drivers are granted one-time access to your garage door to drop off your packages. Each driver is thoroughly vetted via background checks, and if you’re worried, feel free to watch deliveries live with a smart home camera or even the LiftMaster garage door camera system. Drivers aren’t allowed to walk in more than 5ft, either, so don’t worry too much.

Source: Amazon

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Solar Charger 25000mAh, Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels, Fast Charge External Battery Pack with Dual 2.1A Output USB Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets, etc.
735 people were interested in this!

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, Borosilicate Glass, 3-in-1 Silicone Lid, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free, 1.5 Quart - Snack Size, Red
676 people were interested in this!

QNAP TVS-872N-i3-8G 8 Bay High-Performance 4K Hardware transcoding NAS with Intel Core i3 and One 5 GbE Port
350 people were interested in this!

TerraMaster F2-221 NAS 2-Bay Cloud Storage Intel Dual Core 2.0GHz Plex Media Server Network Storage (Diskless)
311 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
268 people were interested in this!

Wire Cube Storage, Storage Shelves 6 Cube Bookshelf Bookcase Closet Organizer and Storage, Wire Storage Shelves Multi-Use DIY Storage Cube Shelf for Books, Toys, Clothes, Tools
220 people were interested in this!

Powlaken Wireless Charging Station, 4 in 1 Charging Dock Station Compatible with Apple iWatch Series SE 6 5 4 3 2, AirPods Pro 2 and Pencil, Fast Wireless Charger for iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS
209 people were interested in this!

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
205 people were interested in this!

Synology 4 bay NAS DiskStation DS920+ (Diskless), 4-bay; 4GB DDR4
195 people were interested in this!

Creative Stage V2 2.1 Soundbar with Subwoofer, Clear Dialog and Surround by Sound Blaster, Bluetooth 5.0, TV ARC, Optical, and USB Audio, Wall Mountable, Adjustable Bass and Treble, for TV
155 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular