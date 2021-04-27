Amazon Expands In-Garage Grocery Delivery to Curb Porch Pirates

Amazon said Tuesday that its in-garage grocery delivery service is expanding from just five cities to over 5,000. This is an extension of Key by Amazon, and those with Prime can have Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods grocery orders left directly in their garage.

If you’ve dealt with porch pirates stealing packages or groceries, this is an excellent option as long as you meet the requirements. For starters, you can check to see if the service is available in your town with Amazon’s ZIP code eligibility tool. Then, you’ll need a smart MyQ-enabled garage door opener or a MyQ hub.

Keep in mind that in-garage delivery has been an option for regular Prime packages in thousands of cities for a while now. Still, today’s announcement expands in-garage delivery to over 5,000 locations where Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods online grocery deliveries are offered. If you meet all the requirements above, select “Key Delivery” at checkout and send goods to your garage.

With the in-garage delivery service, drivers are granted one-time access to your garage door to drop off your packages. Each driver is thoroughly vetted via background checks, and if you’re worried, feel free to watch deliveries live with a smart home camera or even the LiftMaster garage door camera system. Drivers aren’t allowed to walk in more than 5ft, either, so don’t worry too much.

