SideQuest’s New Android App Lets You Sideload to Your Oculus without a PC

SideQuest—the tool famous for letting Oculus Quest users safely perform additional functions and get more apps—now has a brand new Android app. This means you’ll no longer need to bring your PC into the process when trying to sideload content.

The SideQuest app (Free) is still in BETA, but offers an easier way for you to discover App Lab content and other sideloading content and install it on your Oculus Quest or Quest 2 from a supported Android device. Any AppLab content you choose on SideQuest is then added to your Facebook account and made accessible in the headset. Meanwhile, other sideloading content is able to be installed to your Oculus headset via USB-C cable from your Android, though there’s also a wireless option available if you don’t mind it being a bit more involved.

The app will continue to make available in-development content for testing and to offer a path for devs to get feedback on and promote their upcoming projects. It’s a super handy workaround for Facebook’s tightened Quest storefront and release schedule.

However, there will be some projects—such as the Doom 3 port by Team Beef—that will require the original game files to be stored in a folder on the headset. You can grab those from Steam, however, as a workaround, as a faster way to access that kind of content without a PC has yet to be created.