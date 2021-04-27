Secretlab’s First Desk Offers Magical Magnetic Accessories and RGB Lights

Secretlab, who already makes some of the best gaming chairs on the market, just announced an all-new desk aimed at gamers. The Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk is a premium PC desk with cable management, a magnetic accessory ecosystem, RGB lighting, and more.

Just like a Secretlab chair, this new Magnus desk offers plenty of adjustability and customization. The main draw of this desk is the “magnetic ecosystem” of add-ons and accessories that will help transform your work or gaming space.

As you can see from the name, the Magnus is entirely made from metal. It’s 59-inches wide, with a 47-inch variant coming at a later date. The top, which floats slightly above the legs gives users more room for cable management and accessory points. Plus, Secretlabs says the top is height-adjustable, but only by about an inch to fine-tune your playing position.

The most exciting part about this desk is the fold-up cable management system in the back, which, again, is magnetic. This allows you to hide all those ugly cables easily. Additionally, the accessory ecosystem includes magnetic cable holders for your phone charger or other important cables you don’t want to hide, a magnetic headphone side mount, and even cable sheathes to 100% hide the cables.

In true gaming fashion, the Magnus desk comes with optional RGB lighting, because why wouldn’t it. The strip magnetically attaches to the back for a clean, simple, and fast installation so you can get back to gaming.

One of the more interesting add-ons is the full-coverage, magnetically secured leather desk mat dubbed the MAGPAD. It comes in a few different designs and gives the surface a premium look and feel without sacrificing the magnetic accessory system.

The desk starts at $449 for the 59-inch model before adding any extras like RGB lighting, and it’s available in the US, EU, and Singapore.

Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk Secretlab’s first desk, the MAGNUS Metal Desk, has optional magnetic accessories and RGB lighting.