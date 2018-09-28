Good Deal: Get This AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit for Just $8

In an age where a lot of users want to keep their smartphones for as long as possible, DIY mobile phone repair has been gaining steam, and Amazon wants to make it as low-cost as possible to get the right tools for the job.

You might already be familiar with the AmazonBasics line of products, but what you may not have known is that there’s an AmazonBasic smartphone repair kit. Better yet, it’s only $8.

That $8 will get you an aluminum screwdriver handle with a telescoping extension, ten different screwdriver bits, a SIM card removal tool, a suction cup, an opening pick, and a couple of pry tools. The kit also comes with its own zippable carrying pouch an a one-year warranty.

Essentially, the kit has all the basics you would need to do most repairs on most smartphones. Now, if you’re really serious about phone repair, you’re probably better off with a better and larger kit, like this one from iFixit that we reviewed. However, if you’re just starting out and want to get your feet wet without spending a lot of money at all, AmazonBasics has you covered.