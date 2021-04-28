Samsung’s New Galaxy Book Pro Laptops Are Available for Pre-Order

During its live Unpacked event, Samsung announced the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, two high-end laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, optional 5G support (at a later date), and a “smartphone-inspired” design (they’re thin). The 2-in-1 Galaxy Book Pro 360 also offers S-Pen support, much like Galaxy Note phones and tablets.

The new Galaxy Book Pro lineup resembles Microsoft’s Surface computers, with slim form factors and large displays. But they also offer Thunderbolt 4 support and several other features not found in Surface products. And of course, the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 integrate perfectly with Samsung’s phones, tablets, and earbuds, offering a connected experience that doesn’t exist on other Windows computers. You can even use Samsung’s Smart Switch technology to migrate data from your old PC to a Galaxy Book Pro—an amazing feature for a Windows computer.

The high-end Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 feature large trackpads, AMOLED displays, and the “best Samsung keyboard” to date. For remote work, the new laptops also feature 720p cameras and dual-array mics with intelligent noise cancellation. Now let’s get into the specifics.

Galaxy Book Pro ($999)

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro is an upgraded version of the entry-level Galaxy Book. It’s a powerful alternative to the Dell XPS and Microsoft Surface lineup. Of course, the Galaxy Book Pro’s integration with other Samsung products for app, photos, and notes syncing make it the perfect high-end laptop for dedicated Samsung users.

11th-gen Intel Core CPU (i5 or i7) with Intel Xe graphics

8GB RAM (13.3-inch model) or 16GB RAM (15.6-inch model)

512GB storage

13.3-inch or 15.6-inch AMOLED display

Dolby Atmos audio

Thunderbolt 4 port, USB-C port, USB 3.2 port, micro-SD slot, HDMI jack, and headphone jack

20-hour battery

65-watt USB-C Charging

Weight of 868 grams (About 2 pounds)

The Galaxy Book Pro starts at $999 for the 13-inch i5 configuration. Pre-orders are available now and ship June 1st. Keep in mind that the storage for this laptop is non-configurable, though you can expand its storage with a micro-SD card.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 ($1,199)

During its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung repeatedly claimed that its new high-end laptops are inspired by smartphones. That inspiration feels evident with the Galaxy Book Pro 360, which looks like a giant Galaxy Note device. The stand-out feature here, aside from a 2-in-1 form factor, is S-Pen compatibility for drawing, note taking, and browsing the internet.

11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU with Intel Xe graphics

8GB RAM (13.3-inch model) or 16GB RAM (15.6-inch model)

256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage options

13.3-inch or 15.6-inch touchscreen AMOLED display with S-Pen support

Dolby Atmos audio

Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-C ports, micro-SD slot, and headphone jack

20-hour battery

65-watt USB-C Charging

Optional 5G (13-inch model only, not available yet)

Weight of 1kg (About 2 pounds)

The new Galaxy Book Pro 360 starts at $1,199 for the 13-inch i5 configuration with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders are open now and ship June 1st, but 5G models won’t be available until later this year.