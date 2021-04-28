Samsung Announces Affordable Galaxy Book and Gaming Galaxy Book Odyssey Laptops

Alongside new Galaxy Pro laptops, Samsung announced a new Galaxy Book laptop and Galaxy Book Odyssey gaming laptop. The former is an affordable entry into the laptop world, while the latter goes after the gaming scene by including an unannounced Nvidia graphics card.

On the more affordable end is the Galaxy Book laptop. It’s not a 2-in-1, but the screen does fold back to a nearly flat profile. The 15.6-inch screen is a 1080p display, and houses a 54-watt battery, though Samsung didn’t give any battery-life estimates. You can choose between 4, 8, and 16 GBs of RAM, but it’s not user-replaceable.

You can choose from a variety of 11th Gen Intel processors, all the way up to an i7-1165G7. But if you want to pair it with a NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics card, you’ll have to stick with an i5 processor. It houses two USB-C ports, two USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack. Samsung says it will pack a 65 W USB Type-C ‘Super Charger’ in the box.

There’s not a lot of details on the Galaxy Book, but as Samsung tells us more we’ll let you know. You can’t pre-order today, but it will go on sale in Mystic Blue or Mystic Silver colors on May 14th. During its live stream, Samsung said the Galaxy Book would start at $549, but it since scrubbed that pricing from the recap. When we get more concrete info, we’ll update this post.

On the higher-end of things is the Galaxy Book Odssey, a gaming laptop that commands a $1,399 starting price. You’ll get a 1080p display, anywhere between 8 and 32 GBs of RAM, which is user-replaceable, and up to 1 TB of storage. And like the RAM, you can expand the Odyssey’s storage.

The real standout is your choice of Nvidia’s RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti GPU, which are unannounced NVIDIA cards. We don’t know much about the graphics cards yet, because NVIDIA and Samsung didn’t provide any details beyond the name. two USB-C ports, three USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD slot, a headphone jack, and an ethernet port.

The Odyssey also comes with a 720p webcam, a fingerprint reader, a 135-watt USB-C charger, and an “enhanced cooling system” though Samsung didn’t provide much detail on what that entails. In general, Samsung left a lot of details out about the upcoming Galaxy Book Odyssey, but as we learn more we’ll let you know.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey will release in August.