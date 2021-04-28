X
Popular Searches

Samsung Announces Affordable Galaxy Book and Gaming Galaxy Book Odyssey Laptops

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Galaxy Book in Mystic Silver
Samsung

Alongside new Galaxy Pro laptops, Samsung announced a new Galaxy Book laptop and Galaxy Book Odyssey gaming laptop. The former is an affordable entry into the laptop world, while the latter goes after the gaming scene by including an unannounced Nvidia graphics card.

On the more affordable end is the Galaxy Book laptop. It’s not a 2-in-1, but the screen does fold back to a nearly flat profile. The 15.6-inch screen is a 1080p display, and houses a 54-watt battery, though Samsung didn’t give any battery-life estimates. You can choose between 4, 8, and 16 GBs of RAM, but it’s not user-replaceable.

You can choose from a variety of 11th Gen Intel processors, all the way up to an i7-1165G7. But if you want to pair it with a NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics card, you’ll have to stick with an i5 processor. It houses two USB-C ports, two USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack. Samsung says it will pack a 65 W USB Type-C ‘Super Charger’ in the box.

There’s not a lot of details on the Galaxy Book, but as Samsung tells us more we’ll let you know. You can’t pre-order today, but it will go on sale in Mystic Blue or Mystic Silver colors on May 14th. During its live stream, Samsung said the Galaxy Book would start at $549, but it since scrubbed that pricing from the recap. When we get more concrete info, we’ll update this post.

A Galaxy Book Odyssey seen from the back.
Samsung

On the higher-end of things is the Galaxy Book Odssey, a gaming laptop that commands a $1,399 starting price. You’ll get a 1080p display, anywhere between 8 and 32 GBs of RAM, which is user-replaceable, and up to 1 TB of storage. And like the RAM, you can expand the Odyssey’s storage.

The real standout is your choice of Nvidia’s RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti GPU, which are unannounced NVIDIA cards. We don’t know much about the graphics cards yet, because NVIDIA and Samsung didn’t provide any details beyond the name. two USB-C ports, three USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD slot, a headphone jack, and an ethernet port.

The Odyssey also comes with a 720p webcam, a fingerprint reader, a 135-watt USB-C charger, and an “enhanced cooling system” though Samsung didn’t provide much detail on what that entails. In general, Samsung left a lot of details out about the upcoming Galaxy Book Odyssey, but as we learn more we’ll let you know.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey will release in August.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Solar Charger 25000mAh, Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels, Fast Charge External Battery Pack with Dual 2.1A Output USB Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets, etc.
1215 people were interested in this!

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, Borosilicate Glass, 3-in-1 Silicone Lid, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free, 1.5 Quart - Snack Size, Red
721 people were interested in this!

QNAP TVS-872N-i3-8G 8 Bay High-Performance 4K Hardware transcoding NAS with Intel Core i3 and One 5 GbE Port
386 people were interested in this!

TerraMaster F2-221 NAS 2-Bay Cloud Storage Intel Dual Core 2.0GHz Plex Media Server Network Storage (Diskless)
345 people were interested in this!

Sewing KIT, XL Sewing Supplies for DIY, Beginners, Adult, Kids, Summer Campers, Travel and Home,Sewing Set with Scissors, Thimble, Thread, Needles, Tape Measure, Carrying Case and Accessories
269 people were interested in this!

Introducing Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Slate
236 people were interested in this!

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
228 people were interested in this!

Synology 4 bay NAS DiskStation DS920+ (Diskless), 4-bay; 4GB DDR4
216 people were interested in this!

Powlaken Wireless Charging Station, 4 in 1 Charging Dock Station Compatible with Apple iWatch Series SE 6 5 4 3 2, AirPods Pro 2 and Pencil, Fast Wireless Charger for iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS
189 people were interested in this!

Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD – CMR 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 5900 RPM 64MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage – Frustration Free Packaging (ST4000VN008)
166 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular