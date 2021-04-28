X
First ‘Sailor Moon’ Movie in 26 Years Arrives on Netflix June 3rd

Andrew Heinzman
Anime fans will get to enjoy a brand new Sailor Moon movie for the first time in over two decades. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie debuted as a two-part film in Japan earlier this year, and it will arrive on Netflix for a global audience on June 3rd.

The new Sailor Moon film follows the Dream arc of the original manga and acts as a “fourth season” for the Sailor Moon Crystal anime. Developed by Toei and Studio Deen, the new movie is not a Netflix original, though Netflix will handle streaming distribution for the film’s global release.

Naturally, the plot of the new Sailor Moon movie is convoluted and difficult to explain. Here’s a snippet of Netflix’s synopsis, which is about as clear as a Sailor Moon summary can get:

The upcoming adventures are set in April, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town who’s nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe…

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie arrives on Netflix globally June 3rd. I suggest catching up on Sailor Moon Crystal while you wait for the new movie to drop. But because streaming services are an absolute mess, you’ll have to watch Crystal on Hulu—it isn’t on Netflix.

