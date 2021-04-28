Dashlane’s New Essentials Plan Makes it a More Affordable Password Manager

Popular password manager Dashlane just revealed its new Essentials plan, which offers a more affordable option of $2.99 per month (billed annually) or $3.99 per month with no commitments. It offers more features than the free plan does.

“Dashlane makes managing passwords simpler and safer than writing them down or reusing the same passwords for multiple accounts. Our goal has always been to be so easy to use that people do not need to change their online behavior for the sake of security, and to work seamlessly across the increasing number of devices, operating systems, and browsers we use daily,” said Derek Snyder, Chief Product Officer at Dashlane.

The Essentials plan lets you store as many passwords as you want and access it on two devices. It also offers secure notes for storing sensitive plain-text information like private keys along with Dashlane’s proprietary automatic one-click password changer for quickly and easily updating weak or reused passwords.

Dashlane’s Premium plan costs $6.49 per month (or $4.99 if you pay annually) and is our pick for the best premium password manager. But with its high cost, we’re thrilled to see Dashlane offer a more affordable option that’s more robust and useful than its basic free plan that only stores 50 passwords at most and only lets you access it on a single device.

However, our best overall pick, 1Password, only costs $2.99 per month to begin with and it gives you unlimited password storage, 1GB for document storage, a digital wallet, two-factor authentication, and access on every single device you own. We recommend 1Password, but if you prefer Dashlane’s style, or you’re already with Dashlane and have been holding out for a more affordable option, the Essentials Plan is a solid option.