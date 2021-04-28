X
Popular Searches

Dashlane’s New Essentials Plan Makes it a More Affordable Password Manager

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Dashland password manager screen with logins open on Mac computer
Dashlane

Popular password manager Dashlane just revealed its new Essentials plan, which offers a more affordable option of $2.99 per month (billed annually) or $3.99 per month with no commitments. It offers more features than the free plan does.

“Dashlane makes managing passwords simpler and safer than writing them down or reusing the same passwords for multiple accounts. Our goal has always been to be so easy to use that people do not need to change their online behavior for the sake of security, and to work seamlessly across the increasing number of devices, operating systems, and browsers we use daily,” said Derek Snyder, Chief Product Officer at Dashlane.

The Essentials plan lets you store as many passwords as you want and access it on two devices. It also offers secure notes for storing sensitive plain-text information like private keys along with Dashlane’s proprietary automatic one-click password changer for quickly and easily updating weak or reused passwords.

Dashlane’s Premium plan costs $6.49 per month (or $4.99 if you pay annually) and is our pick for the best premium password manager. But with its high cost, we’re thrilled to see Dashlane offer a more affordable option that’s more robust and useful than its basic free plan that only stores 50 passwords at most and only lets you access it on a single device.

However, our best overall pick, 1Password, only costs $2.99 per month to begin with and it gives you unlimited password storage, 1GB for document storage, a digital wallet, two-factor authentication, and access on every single device you own. We recommend 1Password, but if you prefer Dashlane’s style, or you’re already with Dashlane and have been holding out for a more affordable option, the Essentials Plan is a solid option.

A More Affordable Plan
Sign Up Now

Dashlane Essentials

Dashlane’s new Essentials plan offers unlimited passwords on two devices starting at just $2.99 per month.

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Solar Charger 25000mAh, Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels, Fast Charge External Battery Pack with Dual 2.1A Output USB Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets, etc.
1215 people were interested in this!

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, Borosilicate Glass, 3-in-1 Silicone Lid, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free, 1.5 Quart - Snack Size, Red
721 people were interested in this!

QNAP TVS-872N-i3-8G 8 Bay High-Performance 4K Hardware transcoding NAS with Intel Core i3 and One 5 GbE Port
386 people were interested in this!

TerraMaster F2-221 NAS 2-Bay Cloud Storage Intel Dual Core 2.0GHz Plex Media Server Network Storage (Diskless)
345 people were interested in this!

Sewing KIT, XL Sewing Supplies for DIY, Beginners, Adult, Kids, Summer Campers, Travel and Home,Sewing Set with Scissors, Thimble, Thread, Needles, Tape Measure, Carrying Case and Accessories
269 people were interested in this!

Introducing Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Slate
236 people were interested in this!

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
228 people were interested in this!

Synology 4 bay NAS DiskStation DS920+ (Diskless), 4-bay; 4GB DDR4
216 people were interested in this!

Powlaken Wireless Charging Station, 4 in 1 Charging Dock Station Compatible with Apple iWatch Series SE 6 5 4 3 2, AirPods Pro 2 and Pencil, Fast Wireless Charger for iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS
189 people were interested in this!

Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD – CMR 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 5900 RPM 64MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage – Frustration Free Packaging (ST4000VN008)
166 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular