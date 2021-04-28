X
Popular Searches

An Android Bug Let Some Apps Improperly Access COVID-19 Tracing Data

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Google Android figure standing on laptop keyboard with code in background
quietbits/Shutterstock.com

A privacy flaw in the Android version of Apple and Google’s COVID-19 exposure notification app potentially allowed other preinstalled apps to see sensitive data, including if users had contact with a COVID-positive person. Google is now working on rolling out a fix.

Privacy analysis firm AppCensus first noticed the bug in February and reported it to Google. However, according to The Markup, Google failed to address it at the time. The bug goes against multiple promises made by Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and several public health officials that the data collected from the exposure app would not be shared beyond an individual’s device.

“The fix is a one-line thing where you remove a line that logs sensitive information to the system log. it doesn’t impact the program, it doesn’t change how it works,” said Joel Reardon, co-founder and forensics lead of AppCensus in the same interview with The Markup. “It’s such an obvious fix, and I was flabbergasted that it wasn’t seen as that.”

The article also shared a quote from Google spokesperson José Castañeda, who stated “We were notified of an issue where the Bluetooth identifiers were temporarily accessible to specific system level applications for debugging purposes, and we immediately started rolling out a fix to address this.”

Hands holding Android phone and iPhone together displaying their logos, respectively
Daria Nipot/Shutterstock.com

In order for the exposure notification system to work, it needs to ping anonymized Bluetooth signals of devices with the system activated. Then, in the event one of the users tests positive for COVID-19, it works with health authorities to send an alert to other users who came into contact with that person with corresponding signals that are logged in the phone’s memory.

The issue is that, on Android phones, contract-tracing data is logged in privileged system memory. While most of the apps and software running on these devices don’t have access to this, apps that are preinstalled by manufactures like Google or LG or Verizon do have special system privileges that allow them to potentially access these data logs, making them vulnerable. 

AppCensus has found no indications that any preinstalled apps have collected data, however, nor did it find this to be the case with the exposure notification system on iPhones. The company’s Chief Technology Officer, Serge Egelmen, emphasized on Twitter that the bug is an implementation issue and not the fault of the exposure notification system and that it should damage the public’s trust in public health technologies. 

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Solar Charger 25000mAh, Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels, Fast Charge External Battery Pack with Dual 2.1A Output USB Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets, etc.
1215 people were interested in this!

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, Borosilicate Glass, 3-in-1 Silicone Lid, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free, 1.5 Quart - Snack Size, Red
721 people were interested in this!

QNAP TVS-872N-i3-8G 8 Bay High-Performance 4K Hardware transcoding NAS with Intel Core i3 and One 5 GbE Port
386 people were interested in this!

TerraMaster F2-221 NAS 2-Bay Cloud Storage Intel Dual Core 2.0GHz Plex Media Server Network Storage (Diskless)
345 people were interested in this!

Sewing KIT, XL Sewing Supplies for DIY, Beginners, Adult, Kids, Summer Campers, Travel and Home,Sewing Set with Scissors, Thimble, Thread, Needles, Tape Measure, Carrying Case and Accessories
269 people were interested in this!

Introducing Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Slate
236 people were interested in this!

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
228 people were interested in this!

Synology 4 bay NAS DiskStation DS920+ (Diskless), 4-bay; 4GB DDR4
216 people were interested in this!

Powlaken Wireless Charging Station, 4 in 1 Charging Dock Station Compatible with Apple iWatch Series SE 6 5 4 3 2, AirPods Pro 2 and Pencil, Fast Wireless Charger for iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS
189 people were interested in this!

Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD – CMR 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 5900 RPM 64MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage – Frustration Free Packaging (ST4000VN008)
166 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular