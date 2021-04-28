T-Mobile Wants You to Know It Has a Tracker, Too

In the wake of several device trackers hitting the market—from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and of course Tile—T-Mobile has also released a tracker. Dubbed the SyncUP TRACKER, it relies on the carrier’s LTE network, instead of Bluetooth, to work.

What sets the tracker apart from the competition is the coverage it has. By running on T-Mobile’s LTE network, which covers 99% of Americans, it can give real-time tracking info even if you’re hundreds of miles away. Unlike trackers that run on Bluetooth, the SyncUP TRACKER does not need to be near a smartphone in order to work. You can check its last-known location on the companion app, and even set up virtual geofence boundaries to be notified whenever it leaves a preset area.

The tracker can make a ringing noise when it’s lost, making it easier for you to locate it if it’s not in plain sight. You can also customize profiles with the tracker by adding a name, descriptor, and photo, and customize how often the device pings back its location. The rechargeable 900mAh battery lasts up to seven days on a single charge depending on usage, and an IP67 rating lets it stand up to most dust and water intrusion. All you have to do is attach it to the devices you’re most concerned about losing.

“SyncUP TRACKER brings peace of mind to customer’s most prized possessions and valuables, which is why we’re putting the power of our network behind it,” said T-Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Staneff. “From families to cars to now things, T-Mobile’s network is connecting just about anything—because it has the power and reliability customers can depend on.”

You can pick up a tracker from T-Mobile starting on May 7, and it’ll work in tandem with the SyncUP TRACKER app (available on both iOS and Android), which will launch the same day. The tracker does require a monthly service plan, however, and pricing for that starts at $5 per month for well-qualified customers.