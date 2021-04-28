X
Popular Searches

T-Mobile Wants You to Know It Has a Tracker, Too

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
T-Mobile's New SyncUP TRACKER being held up over a bike against pink background
T-Mobile

In the wake of several device trackers hitting the market—from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and of course Tile—T-Mobile has also released a tracker. Dubbed the SyncUP TRACKER, it relies on the carrier’s LTE network, instead of Bluetooth, to work.

What sets the tracker apart from the competition is the coverage it has. By running on T-Mobile’s LTE network, which covers 99% of Americans, it can give real-time tracking info even if you’re hundreds of miles away. Unlike trackers that run on Bluetooth, the SyncUP TRACKER does not need to be near a smartphone in order to work. You can check its last-known location on the companion app, and even set up virtual geofence boundaries to be notified whenever it leaves a preset area.

The tracker can make a ringing noise when it’s lost, making it easier for you to locate it if it’s not in plain sight. You can also customize profiles with the tracker by adding a name, descriptor, and photo, and customize how often the device pings back its location. The rechargeable 900mAh battery lasts up to seven days on a single charge depending on usage, and an IP67 rating lets it stand up to most dust and water intrusion. All you have to do is attach it to the devices you’re most concerned about losing.

New SyncUP TRACKER against pink background, and person attaching the tracker to a bike
T-Mobile

“SyncUP TRACKER brings peace of mind to customer’s most prized possessions and valuables, which is why we’re putting the power of our network behind it,” said T-Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Staneff. “From families to cars to now things, T-Mobile’s network is connecting just about anything—because it has the power and reliability customers can depend on.”

You can pick up a tracker from T-Mobile starting on May 7, and it’ll work in tandem with the SyncUP TRACKER app (available on both iOS and Android), which will launch the same day. The tracker does require a monthly service plan, however, and pricing for that starts at $5 per month for well-qualified customers.

Source: T-Mobile

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Solar Charger 25000mAh, Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels, Fast Charge External Battery Pack with Dual 2.1A Output USB Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets, etc.
1232 people were interested in this!

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, Borosilicate Glass, 3-in-1 Silicone Lid, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free, 1.5 Quart - Snack Size, Red
722 people were interested in this!

QNAP TVS-872N-i3-8G 8 Bay High-Performance 4K Hardware transcoding NAS with Intel Core i3 and One 5 GbE Port
390 people were interested in this!

TerraMaster F2-221 NAS 2-Bay Cloud Storage Intel Dual Core 2.0GHz Plex Media Server Network Storage (Diskless)
350 people were interested in this!

Sewing KIT, XL Sewing Supplies for DIY, Beginners, Adult, Kids, Summer Campers, Travel and Home,Sewing Set with Scissors, Thimble, Thread, Needles, Tape Measure, Carrying Case and Accessories
340 people were interested in this!

Introducing Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Slate
279 people were interested in this!

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
231 people were interested in this!

Synology 4 bay NAS DiskStation DS920+ (Diskless), 4-bay; 4GB DDR4
219 people were interested in this!

Powlaken Wireless Charging Station, 4 in 1 Charging Dock Station Compatible with Apple iWatch Series SE 6 5 4 3 2, AirPods Pro 2 and Pencil, Fast Wireless Charger for iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS
177 people were interested in this!

Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD – CMR 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 5900 RPM 64MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage – Frustration Free Packaging (ST4000VN008)
170 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular