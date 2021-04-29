X
Don't Be a Wingding: Help Choose the New Default Font for Microsoft Office

Andrew Heinzman
| 1 min read
Four of the contending Office fonts.
Microsoft

Back in 2007, Calibri replaced Times New Roman as the default font in Microsoft Office. It has since become one of the most-used fonts of all time. But Calibri is going into retirement next year, and Microsoft wants you to help decide which font will replace it.

Microsoft knows that the next default Office font will become an instant classic, much like Times New Roman and Calibri. So instead of choosing a new font on its own, Microsoft is asking the internet to help choose between five fonts called Bierstadt, Grandview, Seaford, Skeena, and Tenorite.

A Word document with the four new fonts.
Microsoft

The five competing fonts were commissioned by Microsoft and cover a range of styles. Some, like Bierstadt, look like modern incantations of well-known fonts like Ariel, while others feel somewhat alien. Skeena might be the most eye-catching font in the lineup, with its snakey, flowing style—though it may be a touch too energetic for a default Office font.

So, which font do you like best? You can tell Microsoft your thoughts on Twitter, and even try the fonts yourself after enabling Cloud Fonts in Microsoft 365. You can also learn more about the fonts and their artists on Microsoft’s recent blog post.

Recently Popular