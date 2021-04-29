X
Popular Searches

Zero Labs Turned an Old Rust-Bucket Truck into an EV in Just 24 Hours

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Zero Labs EV Ford conversion
Zero Labs

Rather than compete with Tesla and Ford on new electric vehicles, a California company named Zero Labs transforms old classics into modern EVs. Better yet, the company just released footage of its proprietary EV platform going on a rusty, 50-year-old truck, and it only took 24 hours.

Zero Labs calls the process “retrobution,” where its Electric Vehicle (EV) platform turns existing classic vehicles into zero-emission masterpieces. In fact, the company states that turning one older vehicle into an EV has the same impact as removing the emissions on thousands of newer gas vehicles. See the benefits for mother Earth?

Zero Labs EV platform
Zero Labs

While we’re talking about benefits, imaging getting around 235+ mile extended range and a 200% increase in power on your old rust-bucket. Put this on a 1968 Mustang Fastback and sign me up. The Zero Labs EV job shown here is one of four platforms. Those include pickup trucks, SUVs, muscle cars, and 2-door coupes.

For this build, the company didn’t restore everything and instead simply transformed an old Ford into an electric offroad beast. Here’s what Zero Labs had to say about what’s underneath that rusted body. “An independent front and rear suspension and an optional 600HP dual motor configuration. Electric performance includes digital telematics, VCU and CAN Network, 200+ mile range, and Level 3 DC Fast charging, electric-assisted Brembo 6 piston brakes, controllable air ride suspension, and speed-sensitive rack and pinion electric steering.”

Then, everything else is original, including all the rust, which certainly adds some character to the vehicle. Plus, that leaves room for you to do all the cosmetic stuff yourself. The entire electric platform is upgradeable, too, so owners can make changes down the road.

Zero Labs offers entire restorations, inside and out, but those can get extremely pricey and obviously take more than 24 hours. If that interests you, check out the photo below.

Zero Labs full EV conversion
Zero Labs

Furthermore, the company expects to improve the power, performance, speed, and precision of this process in the future. Either way, this is exciting stuff, and we can’t wait to see what Zero Labs does next.

Source: Zero Labs via: electrek

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Solar Charger 25000mAh, Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels, Fast Charge External Battery Pack with Dual 2.1A Output USB Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets, etc.
1255 people were interested in this!

Sewing KIT, XL Sewing Supplies for DIY, Beginners, Adult, Kids, Summer Campers, Travel and Home,Sewing Set with Scissors, Thimble, Thread, Needles, Tape Measure, Carrying Case and Accessories
449 people were interested in this!

Introducing Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Slate
308 people were interested in this!

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, Borosilicate Glass, 3-in-1 Silicone Lid, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free, 1.5 Quart - Snack Size, Red
282 people were interested in this!

QNAP TVS-872N-i3-8G 8 Bay High-Performance 4K Hardware transcoding NAS with Intel Core i3 and One 5 GbE Port
188 people were interested in this!

TerraMaster F2-221 NAS 2-Bay Cloud Storage Intel Dual Core 2.0GHz Plex Media Server Network Storage (Diskless)
174 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Black
161 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 32 GB, Black + Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription (auto-renews)
150 people were interested in this!

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
131 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
118 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular