Zero Labs Turned an Old Rust-Bucket Truck into an EV in Just 24 Hours

Rather than compete with Tesla and Ford on new electric vehicles, a California company named Zero Labs transforms old classics into modern EVs. Better yet, the company just released footage of its proprietary EV platform going on a rusty, 50-year-old truck, and it only took 24 hours.

Zero Labs calls the process “retrobution,” where its Electric Vehicle (EV) platform turns existing classic vehicles into zero-emission masterpieces. In fact, the company states that turning one older vehicle into an EV has the same impact as removing the emissions on thousands of newer gas vehicles. See the benefits for mother Earth?

While we’re talking about benefits, imaging getting around 235+ mile extended range and a 200% increase in power on your old rust-bucket. Put this on a 1968 Mustang Fastback and sign me up. The Zero Labs EV job shown here is one of four platforms. Those include pickup trucks, SUVs, muscle cars, and 2-door coupes.

For this build, the company didn’t restore everything and instead simply transformed an old Ford into an electric offroad beast. Here’s what Zero Labs had to say about what’s underneath that rusted body. “An independent front and rear suspension and an optional 600HP dual motor configuration. Electric performance includes digital telematics, VCU and CAN Network, 200+ mile range, and Level 3 DC Fast charging, electric-assisted Brembo 6 piston brakes, controllable air ride suspension, and speed-sensitive rack and pinion electric steering.”

Then, everything else is original, including all the rust, which certainly adds some character to the vehicle. Plus, that leaves room for you to do all the cosmetic stuff yourself. The entire electric platform is upgradeable, too, so owners can make changes down the road.

Zero Labs offers entire restorations, inside and out, but those can get extremely pricey and obviously take more than 24 hours. If that interests you, check out the photo below.

Furthermore, the company expects to improve the power, performance, speed, and precision of this process in the future. Either way, this is exciting stuff, and we can’t wait to see what Zero Labs does next.