Xiaomi’s New $60 Fitness Tracker Arrives in the U.S.

If you’re looking for an affordable fitness tracker with plenty of battery life consider the new Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6. Xiaomi is popular outside the US for offering excellent budget-friendly gadgets, and unexpectedly, the new Mi Smart Band 6 is available now for pre-order in the US.

Announced a month ago and shipping on May 18th, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 costs under $60 at Amazon and Walmart. Take note that it is a few dollars less at Walmart.

The Mi Band 6 offers a tall and skinny 1.56″ AMOLED touchscreen while still delivering two weeks of battery life. This new model is 40% bigger than the Mi Band 5 while offering a new SP02 blood oxygen sensor, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, water resistance, and more. With the accompanying Mi Fit app, you’ll get 30 different fitness activity options, phone notification forwarding, a sleep tracker, and optional syncing to Google Fit.

While Xiaomi’s latest Mi Smart Band 6 might not have all the bells and whistles as some of its competitors, coming in under $60 makes it an enticing option. Especially considering most fitness trackers with an SP02 meter cost upwards of $100.

It’s not often we see Xiaomi products on sale statewide, so pre-order one today.