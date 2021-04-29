X
Popular Searches

PSA: The Latest Wyze Watch 44 Firmware is Bricking Watches

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Wyze Watch 44 mm with a moon wallpaper
Cameron Summerson

If you have a Wyze Watch 44, hold off on doing any updates. According to several reports we’ve seen on Facebook, Reddit, and Wyze’s forums, the latest update is bricking at least some Wyze Watches 44mm models. The Wyze Watch 47 may be spared since it runs totally different firmware.

While we haven’t reproduced it yet, we’ve seen no less than ten reports stating the same thing. After attempting to take the new 0.3.68 firmware update released yesterday, the Watch will no longer work. Users get an error screen instead of the usual interface unique to the Wyze Watch 44 sizes.

Core Data Missing. Please connect the Wyze app to upgrade.

ver.0.3.68

The error message lists the latest version, so it seems the Watch thinks it updated, but something went awry. The posts we’ve seen on Facebook show users trying all the usual troubleshooting steps, from rebooting to connecting to the app as the error suggests. But none of that works, and it’s not clear how to factory reset the device.

RELATED[Updated: Statement] The Wyze Watch 44 and 47 Are Completely Different and We Don't Know Why

On its forums, a Wyze employee acknowledged the report and promised to escalate the issue. Thus far, we haven’t seen any similar reports for the 47mm version of the Wyze Watch. That’s not surprising; in our own reporting, we demonstrated that the two are completely different watches with totally different hardware and firmware. Even Wyze lists the two sizes separately in its firmware notes.

If you have a Wyze Watch 44, hold off on updating for now, at least until Wyze can fix the issue. And if you already updated and have a bricked watch, Wyze suggests contacting customer service for now—but the messages we’ve seen suggest that customer service hasn’t been able to fix the problem.

We reached out to Wyze for comment and will update this article when we hear back.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Solar Charger 25000mAh, Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels, Fast Charge External Battery Pack with Dual 2.1A Output USB Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets, etc.
1255 people were interested in this!

Sewing KIT, XL Sewing Supplies for DIY, Beginners, Adult, Kids, Summer Campers, Travel and Home,Sewing Set with Scissors, Thimble, Thread, Needles, Tape Measure, Carrying Case and Accessories
450 people were interested in this!

Introducing Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Slate
308 people were interested in this!

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, Borosilicate Glass, 3-in-1 Silicone Lid, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free, 1.5 Quart - Snack Size, Red
267 people were interested in this!

QNAP TVS-872N-i3-8G 8 Bay High-Performance 4K Hardware transcoding NAS with Intel Core i3 and One 5 GbE Port
180 people were interested in this!

TerraMaster F2-221 NAS 2-Bay Cloud Storage Intel Dual Core 2.0GHz Plex Media Server Network Storage (Diskless)
164 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Black
161 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 32 GB, Black + Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription (auto-renews)
150 people were interested in this!

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
125 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
120 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular