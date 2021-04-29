X
Popular Searches

The Latest LEGO x Adidas Shoe Collab Pays Homage to Classic LEGO Colors

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
LEGO, Adidas

LEGO is at it again in yet another shoe collaboration with Adidas. This time, however, it’s focusing on boldly colorful kicks based on the classic LEGO brick colors. The collab features six new pairs, each in their own color.

Adidas and LEGO first began their lengthy collab with the fun A-ZX series and recently added the ZX8000. Now, the ZX8000 ‘Bricks’ collection is here in fierce fashion, with a nod to the classic colors of LEGO bricks. The shoes rock one of Adidas’ most iconic silhouettes.

Each of the six shoes in the collection is a solid color this time around, instead of a playful mix. The shoes keep a classic construction otherwise, with a mesh upper, a matching synthetic suede overlay, a ghillie lacing system, and a TPU heel that emulates the classic LEGO brick texture.

This collection marks the next step in the ongoing LEGO x Adidas collaboration, and will be available on Adidas’ site and at select retailers starting on May 7. The shoes start at $140 each, and will be available in both junior and adult sizing.

via The Brick Fan

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Solar Charger 25000mAh, Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels, Fast Charge External Battery Pack with Dual 2.1A Output USB Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets, etc.
1255 people were interested in this!

Sewing KIT, XL Sewing Supplies for DIY, Beginners, Adult, Kids, Summer Campers, Travel and Home,Sewing Set with Scissors, Thimble, Thread, Needles, Tape Measure, Carrying Case and Accessories
450 people were interested in this!

Introducing Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Slate
308 people were interested in this!

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, Borosilicate Glass, 3-in-1 Silicone Lid, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free, 1.5 Quart - Snack Size, Red
267 people were interested in this!

QNAP TVS-872N-i3-8G 8 Bay High-Performance 4K Hardware transcoding NAS with Intel Core i3 and One 5 GbE Port
180 people were interested in this!

TerraMaster F2-221 NAS 2-Bay Cloud Storage Intel Dual Core 2.0GHz Plex Media Server Network Storage (Diskless)
164 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Black
161 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 32 GB, Black + Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription (auto-renews)
150 people were interested in this!

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
125 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
120 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular