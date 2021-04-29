X
Sling TV Bets On DraftKings With New Baseball and Hockey Channels

On April 22nd, Sling introduced its exclusive DraftKings Basketball channel with real-time game scores and betting information. Now, just one week later, Sling is expanding its sportsbook lineup with new DraftKings Hockey and DraftKings Baseball channels. The new channels are available with Sling’s free tier and Blue or Orange memberships.

For the uninitiated, DraftKings is a daily fantasy sports platform that lets you place sports bets online. The new DraftKings channels are a collaboration with Sling TV, providing information on games in real-time.

The new DraftKings channels do not play live sports games, they’re just dashboards for game scores and betting info. But Sling TV does offer some sports channels in its Orange and Blue packages, including NFL Network and ESPN.

To celebrate its new partnership, DraftKings is offering a free $50 bet to new customers who use the promo code “SLING.” New customers also have the chance to get a free $1,000 deposit bonus with their first DraftKings deposit.

Sling TV

Sling TV offers over 30 live TV channels for just $35 a month. Sign up now to enjoy its exclusive DraftKings basketball, baseball, and hockey channels.

Source: Sling TV via The Streamable

