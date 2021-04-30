X
Popular Searches

Roku Loses YouTube TV, but Existing Customers Still Get Access (for Now)

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
Roku Streambar Pro next to a TV
Roku

Just days ago, Roku sent out an email to users that YouTube TV may leave the platform due to a dispute with Google. Unfortunately, that warning became a reality today, and the YouTube TV channel is no longer available for new users to download. Existing customers get a pass—for now.

If you already have YouTube TV and you’re signed in to your account on your Roku device, you can continue using the app. But the YouTube TV app isn’t in Roku’s app store anymore, so if you just bought a new device, you won’t be able to download it. And even if you do have it downloaded, new subscribers can’t log in. Existing users are the only people that escape the crossfire between the two behemoth companies. At least for now, Roku or Google could always insist that come to an end too.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first breakdown in contract negotiations between platforms and contact providers, whether that’s traditional cable and channel content or a digital platform like Roku and streaming channels. We doubt it will be the last.

For its part, Roku released the following statement to 9to5Google:

We are disappointed that Google has allowed our agreement for the distribution of YouTube TV to expire. Roku has not asked for one dollar of additional financial consideration from Google to renew YouTube TV.

We have only asked Google for four simple commitments. First, not to manipulate consumer search results. Second, not to require access to data not available to anyone else. Third, not to leverage their YouTube monopoly to force Roku to accept hardware requirements that would increase consumer costs. Fourth, not to act in a discriminatory and anticompetitive manner against Roku. ​

Because our contract has expired, we have removed YouTube TV from our channel store. To continue to provide our users with a great streaming experience, we are taking the extra step to continue to offer existing subscribers access to YouTube TV on the Roku platform unless Google takes actions that require the full removal of the channel. Because of Google’s conduct, new subscriptions will not be available going forward until an agreement is reached. ​

Google hasn’t responded with its own statement, and it’s not clear if or when the two companies will find common ground. The only thing clear is that when two companies like this fight, consumers are the real losers.

via 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Solar Charger 25000mAh, Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels, Fast Charge External Battery Pack with Dual 2.1A Output USB Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets, etc.
706 people were interested in this!

Sewing KIT, XL Sewing Supplies for DIY, Beginners, Adult, Kids, Summer Campers, Travel and Home,Sewing Set with Scissors, Thimble, Thread, Needles, Tape Measure, Carrying Case and Accessories
468 people were interested in this!

Introducing Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Slate
313 people were interested in this!

Goodpick 2pack Jute Hanging Basket - 7.87" x 7" Small Woven Fern Hanging Rope Basket Flower Plants Wall Basket Decor Set Boho
191 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 32 GB, Black + Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription (auto-renews)
181 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Black
169 people were interested in this!

NERF Super Soaker Barrage Soaker (Amazon Exclusive)
135 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
133 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
107 people were interested in this!

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Fitness Tracker English Spanish Language, 40% Larger 1.56" AMOLED Screen, SpO2 Monitor, Heart Rate Sensors, 30 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black
81 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular