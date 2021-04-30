Save 15% on All Satechi Products During This Mother’s Day Sale

Mama wants a brand new MacBook stand! From now until May 9th, Satechi is offering a 15% Mother’s Day discount for all of its products. Just use the coupon code FORMOM to save big on Satechi’s high-quality USB-C hubs, charging cables, keyboards, and other accessories.

Satechi makes some of the best Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories, and several of the company’s products come in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold colorways. Last month, we gave Satechi’s On-the-Go Multiport Adapter a near-perfect score in a review, and we’re big fans of the company’s affordable 100-watt USB-C cable.

Here are just some of the product categories available on Satechi’s website:

Satechi is also offering a $20 discount on its 10,000 mAh Quatro Wireless Power Bank with USB-C, USB-C, Qi wireless, and Apple Watch charging. Using the coupon code FORMOM will give you an additional 15% off the Quatro Wireless Power Bank, bringing its price down to $65.

The Satechi Mother’s Day sale ends May 9th, and several products (especially the popular Gold colored accessories) may sell out before then. Grab what you need now and take your Apple products to the next level! (Or, you know, buy a gift for mom.)