X
Popular Searches

A Concept Camper for the Cybertruck Somehow Took $50 Million in Preorders

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Cyberlandr Tesla camper
Cyberlandr

A lot of people are excited about Tesla’s unreleased Cybertruck and its potential. So much, in fact, that one accessory concept already received over $50 million worth of orders for its Overland Cybertruck camper. An RV-style camper that doesn’t even exist yet.

It’s called the “Cyberlandr,” and the maker claims it’ll offer a bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, and office that can completely hide in the Cybertruck’s bed. Then, the pop-up design can deploy on-demand for true camping or “Overlanding” anywhere and everywhere. This Cybertruck camper runs about $50,000, but that’s not stopping people from ordering one.

Even though the Cybertruck isn’t out yet and the design is still a work in progress. And even though this Cyberlandr camper isn’t real and still just an idea or prototype, tons of people paid for one. If you’re wondering what’s so special about it, watch this video.

It’s an elegant and super ambitious idea, but apparently, Tesla fans love it. The Cyberlandr company started taking preorders for this innovative camping solution, and it exploded. Claiming they’ve already received enough preorders to surpass $50 million in sales.

That said, now comes the hard part. Making something like this certainly won’t be easy, especially considering they don’t have a Cybertruck to test it on. And that’s before we get into the pop-up design and everything it promises. Basically, they’re going in blind, just like everyone who preordered, and are hoping for the best. Don’t get me wrong, this looks beautiful, but at that price, I’d rather throw a roof-top tent on my Cybertruck.

via: Electrek

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Solar Charger 25000mAh, Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels, Fast Charge External Battery Pack with Dual 2.1A Output USB Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets, etc.
505 people were interested in this!

Sewing KIT, XL Sewing Supplies for DIY, Beginners, Adult, Kids, Summer Campers, Travel and Home,Sewing Set with Scissors, Thimble, Thread, Needles, Tape Measure, Carrying Case and Accessories
471 people were interested in this!

Introducing Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Slate
290 people were interested in this!

Goodpick 2pack Jute Hanging Basket - 7.87" x 7" Small Woven Fern Hanging Rope Basket Flower Plants Wall Basket Decor Set Boho
191 people were interested in this!

NERF Super Soaker Barrage Soaker (Amazon Exclusive)
169 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 32 GB, Black + Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription (auto-renews)
159 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Black
143 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
133 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
107 people were interested in this!

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Fitness Tracker English Spanish Language, 40% Larger 1.56" AMOLED Screen, SpO2 Monitor, Heart Rate Sensors, 30 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black
105 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular