Good Deal: Get an Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $70 ($30 Off)

The Amazon Fire Kids Edition is one of our most recommended tablets outside of the iPad—even if you’re not a kid. It offers a lot of value for the money, as it’s jam packed with killer features and services.

If you’ve been on the fence when it comes to picking up one of these, now may be the time to go for it, because you can snag it for just $70. That’s $30 off the normal $100 price tag—that’s a solid start to some early Christmas shopping.

If you’re not familiar with the Fire 7 Kids tablet, here’s a quick rundown of everything you get:

Bumper Case: The tablet comes with an incredibly robust bumper case (great for kids), but when you take it off it’s just a regular Fire HD.

FreeTime Unlimited: A curated catalog of books, videos, games, and apps just for kids. This is normally $83 for Prime members, but it's included on the Fire 7 Kids.

Two-Year Warranty: This is the main reason the Kids Edition tablets are such a good deal compared to the "regular" devices—Amazon has a two-year, no questions asked replacement policy on all Kids Edition tablets. You break it, they replace it. That's it.

And that’s just what’s specific to the Kids Edition device. Otherwise, you get a 1024×600 display (which is arguably low), 16GB of storage with SD slot for expansion, a quad-core 1.3GHz processor, and 1GB of RAM on the hardware front. Sure, it’s seemingly low-spec, but it runs surprisingly well for its limited hardware. And at $70, it’s still easily one of the best deals you can get on a tablet of this quality today.