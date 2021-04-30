Pre-Orders Are Now Live for Apple’s New M1 iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K

During its recent “Spring Loaded” event, Apple announced a new round of colorful M1-powered iMacs and iPad Pro models, along with an updated Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote. Now, all of these items are live and available for pre-order.

Delivery for anything you pre-order will start on May 21, though it may vary if you decide to purchase items from individual retailers and not from Apple. Also worth noting: the only place selling all seven colors of the new M1 iMacs is through Apple—retailers will not have access to all colors, only a few of them.

M1 iMac

The newly redesigned (and colorful) M1 iMac has a sleek profile, improved cameras and speakers, a better display, and (of course) a powerful new chip. The 24-inch 4.5K display offers beautiful visuals in a small footprint, while the upgraded audio and camera will help you look and sound better during video calls. And all of this backed up by the faster and more powerful M1 chip? The iMac promises strong performance for a wider variety of tasks.

M1 iMac

M1 iPad Pro 12.9-inch and 11-inch

Apple has also added its impressive M1 chip to both of the new iPad Pro models, for powerful computing on the go. Both have an upgraded camera system with a 12MP ultra-wide camera along with Center Stage—a feature that’ll keep you in focus as you move around during a video call or photoshoot.

The 12.9-inch model features a cutting-edge mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display—which means a super bright and vivid display with a high contrast ratio—as well as a Thunderbolt 3 port and up to 2TB of storage. You’ll get to choose between a Wi-Fi enabled option or 5G cellular service.

The 11-inch model is a little smaller (and less expensive), and features a striking OLED display. It offers up to 2TB of storage, additional RAM, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and optional 5G support.

M1 iPad Pro 12.9-inch and 11-inch

Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote

Upgrade your TV experience with the new Apple TV 4K option. The new streaming box replaces the previous 2017 iteration, and boasts an A12 Bionic processor for faster navigation and gaming, along with support for HDR and 60FPS Dolby Vision. It has automatic color balancing, as well.

The new updated (and vastly improved) Siri Remote is also up for grabs for existing Apple TV HD and first-gen Apple TV 4K owners. The refined directional pad now supports gesture navigation and lets you click between menus. Plus it boasts a pretty new aluminum body.

Apple TV 4K