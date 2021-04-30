Forestal Debuts Four All-New Mountain and Urban eBikes Starting at Just $10k

X
Cory Gunther @xguntherc
In 2020 Forestal released its first eMTB, an electric enduro mountain bike that received plenty of praise. Today, the company announced four capable new premium eBikes are on the way in several different models to suit your riding style.

With proprietary EonDrive motors, Alpha Box carbon frames, a foldable model, belt drives, and other premium features, it’s no wonder these eBikes come at a premium price tag.

Combined with the original Forestal Siryon enduro eMTB bike, Forestal now offers bikes in a trail, downhill, enduro, and urban street category. Basically, there’s a bike for almost everyone.

The company now has the Forestal Cyon Trail eMTB, the Forestal Hydra Super Enduro eMTB, and two models for urban riding named the Forestal Aryon & Aryon SC. The first two are built for mountain biking and offer full carbon Alpha Box frames, coming in sizes S-XL on 29-inch wheels, with varying levels of fork travel and suspension.

The Cyon Trail eMTB comes with 150mm of travel and gets Forestal’s special EonDrive 250W motor that delivers plenty of torque, along with a 360Wh integrated battery for all-day rides. The Hydra, being a downhill bike, packs 170mm of travel on the frameset and 180mm up front. They both have GPS and integrated displays, too.

The Forestal Cyon Trail has a starting price of 8,299 € or about $9,997 and comes in three variants. While Forestal offers two models on the Hydra downhill, it starts at an eye-watering $12,000 or  9,999 €.

And finally, the Aryon models are designed for urban roads and city folks. At first glance, the Forestal Aryon is one of the best-looking urban eBikes I’ve seen yet. It has a spec sheet to match its $12,000 price, too, starting with a proprietary 80mm travel inverted fork and the same 80mm of travel in the back provided by RockShox. It’s not often you see suspension in an urban bike, let alone one that’s foldable, so this should have a smooth, comfortable ride.

The Aryon line has 20-inch wheels and an integrated display for speed and mileage ratings. Like the bigger MTB models, the Aryon packs a carbon belt drive system, rather than chains, the same EonDrive motor, and lots of battery power.

Keep in mind that none of these fancy eBikes are cheap. The most affordable Cyon Trail and non-folding urban Aryon SC start near 8,299 €, or about $9,999. And as we said above, the Hydra downhill and Aryon foldable retail for around $12,000. Pricing aside, these are without a doubt beautiful, premium, yet super capable bikes worth considering.

via: BikeRumor

