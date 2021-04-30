Hulu Live TV Finally Has Nickelodeon and Other ViacomCBS Channels

After its initial announcement of the additions in January, Hulu now has nine new ViacomCBS channels included in its $64.99 monthly charge. The channels include Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, TV Land, BET, MTV, VH1, Nick Jr., CMT, and Paramount Network.

Customers subscribed to Hulu’s live service can now enjoy on-demand access to these fun channels and their library of titles. This includes access to popular shows like Freaks and Geeks and Sister, Sister starting today.

Additional ViacomCBS channels will also be made available today through Hulu’s Entertainment Package, which is $7.99 per month. This includes the likes of MTV Classic, MTV2, NickToons, and TeenNick in addition to other channels like Discovery Family, CNBC World, and the Cooking Channel. So if you’ve got the budget to spare, these fun channels and their unique content is all yours for the enjoying.

Hulu also recently announced a deal that would bring Sony’s Spider-Man and other films to the streaming service in 2022. The multi-year licensing agreement starts with Sony’s 2022-slated movies and will run through 2026.