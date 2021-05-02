X
Popular Searches

Ever Wanted to Bungee off Tokyo Tower? Now You Can … in VR

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
At the top of Tokyo Tower.
Tokyo Tower

If you’ve been avoiding taking a bungee leap of faith off the Tokyo Tower because of how scary and dangerous it is? Well now you can take the plunge without fear of dismemberment or death in this Tokyo-based VR experience.

The experience is a new tourist attraction called “Tokyo Tower Bungee VR.” The event is a collaboration between VR developers Logilicity and Cad Center. It’s located on the second floor of Tokyo Tower’s main deck, and it offers visitors a fun and risk-free way to have a similar experience. But make no mistake—the creators still found a way to make the experience terrifying.

Those brave enough to try out the VR experience don a VR headset and are then strapped onto a plank-like structure that mimics movement. From there, they’ll step along a path that juts out from the top of Tokyo Tower, have a brief moment to take in the detailed city view from their vantage point, and BAM! A countdown commences and the plank structure tips forward to give the participant the (totally awesome and not at all scary) illusion of a bungee jump.

The experience is a terrific use of VR, and a fun event for adrenaline junkies and scaredy-cats alike—especially because there’s no actual risk of death or injury. We’re sad the experience is only available at Tokyo Tower (through May 9), but perhaps similar ventures might follow suit and open up at other attractions across the globe!

via Nerdist

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NERF Super Soaker Barrage Soaker (Amazon Exclusive)
318 people were interested in this!

BeeGreen 5 Pack Bulk Reusable Tote Bags Nylon Extra Large 50LBS Folding Shopping Bags Machine Washable Reusable Gift Bags Dogs Cats Flamingos Polar Bears
311 people were interested in this!

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Fitness Tracker English Spanish Language, 40% Larger 1.56" AMOLED Screen, SpO2 Monitor, Heart Rate Sensors, 30 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black
146 people were interested in this!

Goodpick 2pack Jute Hanging Basket - 7.87" x 7" Small Woven Fern Hanging Rope Basket Flower Plants Wall Basket Decor Set Boho
115 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
109 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
107 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
92 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 32 GB, Black + Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription (auto-renews)
61 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Display Adapter 4K Ultra HD, DisplayLink Certified, Video Converter with External Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
61 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
61 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular