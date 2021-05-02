Ever Wanted to Bungee off Tokyo Tower? Now You Can … in VR

If you’ve been avoiding taking a bungee leap of faith off the Tokyo Tower because of how scary and dangerous it is? Well now you can take the plunge without fear of dismemberment or death in this Tokyo-based VR experience.

The experience is a new tourist attraction called “Tokyo Tower Bungee VR.” The event is a collaboration between VR developers Logilicity and Cad Center. It’s located on the second floor of Tokyo Tower’s main deck, and it offers visitors a fun and risk-free way to have a similar experience. But make no mistake—the creators still found a way to make the experience terrifying.

Those brave enough to try out the VR experience don a VR headset and are then strapped onto a plank-like structure that mimics movement. From there, they’ll step along a path that juts out from the top of Tokyo Tower, have a brief moment to take in the detailed city view from their vantage point, and BAM! A countdown commences and the plank structure tips forward to give the participant the (totally awesome and not at all scary) illusion of a bungee jump.

The experience is a terrific use of VR, and a fun event for adrenaline junkies and scaredy-cats alike—especially because there’s no actual risk of death or injury. We’re sad the experience is only available at Tokyo Tower (through May 9), but perhaps similar ventures might follow suit and open up at other attractions across the globe!