Woman Charged with Felony Embezzlement for Not Returning 1999 VHS Rental

If you ever forgot to return a Blockbuster rental (or swapped it with a tape you didn’t care about), then you might be a wanted felon. While trying to update her driver’s license, Caron McBride discovered that she had a felony embezzlement charge for not returning a tape over two decades ago.

First reported by OKC-FOX, former Oklahoma resident Caron McBride had to call the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office to sort out an “issue” before updating her license. The attorney’s office told her that, because she didn’t return a 1999 Sabrina the Teenage Witch rental, she was charged with felony embezzlement and had a warrant on her head.

I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were 8, 10 or 11 years old, and I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something. I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea. Meanwhile, I’m a wanted felon for a VHS tape.

But Caron wasn’t the one who rented Sabrina the Teenage Witch. It was probably rented by a roommate who forgot to return it. She was not notified of the charge or warrant, which employers likely saw during background checks. Caron says that she’s been randomly dismissed from a few jobs, likely because of the felony embezzlement charge.

The business that Caron “rented” the tape from closed in 2008, but Cleveland County could still prosecute Caron if they wanted to. Thankfully, the district attorney’s office dismissed the charges.