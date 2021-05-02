X
Popular Searches

Woman Charged with Felony Embezzlement for Not Returning 1999 VHS Rental

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A VHS tape on a soft, colorful background.
TurboYoda/Shutterstock

If you ever forgot to return a Blockbuster rental (or swapped it with a tape you didn’t care about), then you might be a wanted felon. While trying to update her driver’s license, Caron McBride discovered that she had a felony embezzlement charge for not returning a tape over two decades ago.

First reported by OKC-FOX, former Oklahoma resident Caron McBride had to call the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office to sort out an “issue” before updating her license. The attorney’s office told her that, because she didn’t return a 1999 Sabrina the Teenage Witch rental, she was charged with felony embezzlement and had a warrant on her head.

I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were 8, 10 or 11 years old, and I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something. I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea. Meanwhile, I’m a wanted felon for a VHS tape.

But Caron wasn’t the one who rented Sabrina the Teenage Witch. It was probably rented by a roommate who forgot to return it. She was not notified of the charge or warrant, which employers likely saw during background checks. Caron says that she’s been randomly dismissed from a few jobs, likely because of the felony embezzlement charge.

The business that Caron “rented” the tape from closed in 2008, but Cleveland County could still prosecute Caron if they wanted to. Thankfully, the district attorney’s office dismissed the charges.

Source: OKC-FOX via Insider

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NERF Super Soaker Barrage Soaker (Amazon Exclusive)
316 people were interested in this!

BeeGreen 5 Pack Bulk Reusable Tote Bags Nylon Extra Large 50LBS Folding Shopping Bags Machine Washable Reusable Gift Bags Dogs Cats Flamingos Polar Bears
310 people were interested in this!

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Fitness Tracker English Spanish Language, 40% Larger 1.56" AMOLED Screen, SpO2 Monitor, Heart Rate Sensors, 30 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black
149 people were interested in this!

Goodpick 2pack Jute Hanging Basket - 7.87" x 7" Small Woven Fern Hanging Rope Basket Flower Plants Wall Basket Decor Set Boho
134 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
113 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
110 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
94 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
69 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Display Adapter 4K Ultra HD, DisplayLink Certified, Video Converter with External Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
67 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
57 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular