X
Popular Searches

Gross: Watch a Dishwasher Run from the Inside with 4K GoPro Video

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Interior view of a dishwasher running a cycle to clean dishes
Warped Perception

Have you ever wondered how dishwashers actually manage to get your dishes sparkling clean? A YouTube channel called Warped Perception actually placed a GoPro and a 360-degree camera inside a dishwasher while it ran a cycle to get some answers.

Matt Mikka, who hosts the YouTube channel, wanted to document an entire cleaning cycle. He was curious about how it all worked, but was especially interested in how the detergent is dispensed, because that specifically is what gets rid of food and debris—not just rinsing or using high-pressure hot water.

Mikka bought a dishwasher and hooked it up in his workshop. He then places the GoPro at the back of the top shelf and the Insta 360 camera in the center of the bottom rack (along with a light). As the cycle runs, the cameras show the individual processes within the full cycle, including the soap being dispensed. At the end, Mikka even uses a thermal camera to see how hot the dishwasher gets during the drying process.

While the end result isn’t exactly shocking, it’s still fun to actually have a visual on the process that many of us take for granted in our everyday lives. And let’s be honest—it’s pretty rewarding to watch the gunk fall off those plates and their shiny clean finish slowly appear!

via Nerdist

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NERF Super Soaker Barrage Soaker (Amazon Exclusive)
316 people were interested in this!

BeeGreen 5 Pack Bulk Reusable Tote Bags Nylon Extra Large 50LBS Folding Shopping Bags Machine Washable Reusable Gift Bags Dogs Cats Flamingos Polar Bears
310 people were interested in this!

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Fitness Tracker English Spanish Language, 40% Larger 1.56" AMOLED Screen, SpO2 Monitor, Heart Rate Sensors, 30 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black
150 people were interested in this!

Goodpick 2pack Jute Hanging Basket - 7.87" x 7" Small Woven Fern Hanging Rope Basket Flower Plants Wall Basket Decor Set Boho
130 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
112 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
109 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
94 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
70 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Display Adapter 4K Ultra HD, DisplayLink Certified, Video Converter with External Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
67 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 32 GB, Black + Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription (auto-renews)
60 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular