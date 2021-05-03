Disney+’s ‘The Bad Batch’ Premieres at Midnight Pacific

The latest series to debut in Disney+’s impressive 2021 slate, Bad Batch, is a spin-off from the fan-favorite animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series follows a crew of clone soldiers—Clone Force 99, aka the Bad Batch.

Clone Force 99 is a commando special forces squad. The clones in the crew—Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, Tech, and Echo—were each designed with “desirable” genetic mutations. Hunter boasts enhanced sensory abilities (especially for sensing electromagnetic signals) and is the leader of the squad; Wrecker is extra strong and loves a good fight; Crosshair has keen eyesight and expert marksmanship, which makes him valuable in long-range fight scenarios; Tech has enhanced mental capacity and intelligence; and Echo, who only survived a previous battle after being taken prisoner by being turned into a cyborg.

We first got to see the Bad Batch in a handful of episodes in the seventh (and final) season of The Clone Wars series, where they worked with Captain Rex and Anakin Skywalker to infiltrate an enemy base. Now, The Bad Batch is set during the aftermath of the Clone Wars. The show will likely feature the crew taking on mercenary missions with little regard to the rules.

Beyond what can be seen in the series’ trailer, not much is known about the show. The trailer does show Grand Moff Tarkin making orders to find and take out Clone Force 99, as well as Fennec Shand and Captain Rex. There are also rumors circulating that Ahsoka Tano could make an appearance on the show, just like she did in The Mandalorian and (obviously) will do in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka.

Knowing a little bit about the Bad Batch’s history, abilities, and (lack of) regard for authority should be enough information for casual viewers to enjoy the show. However, if you want a better understanding of the group, we recommend watching at least season seven of The Clone Wars, if not the entire series. And maybe also Attack of the Clones. And Revenge of the Sith (yes, we know that’s a lot, but we swear it’s worth it). In fact, just partake in all things Star Wars because it’s all really good, including the books.

The Bad Batch premieres on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 4—which is, by the way, Star Wars Day—with an astounding 70-minute premiere. It will be followed by an unknown number of new episodes every Friday starting on May 7.