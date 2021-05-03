New Apple Rumors Include Apple Watch Blood Sugar Sensor, Foldable iPhone, and More

X
Andrew Heinzman
Photoshopped image of an Apple Watch running a glucose-monitoring app.
Apple

What’s Apple’s three-year plan? A slew of new rumors suggests that the iPad Mini 6 will launch later this year, that the 2022 Apple Watch could gain blood glucose and alcohol sensors, and that a foldable iPhone may arrive in 2023.

The iPad Mini 6 was nowhere to be seen during Apple’s Spring Loaded event, despite several leaks and rumors. According to coverage by MacRumors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that Apple delayed the iPad Mini 6 due to supply constraints and will launch the affordable tablet later this year. While there aren’t many details on the iPad Mini 6, it could sport a Liquid Retina XDR (mini LED) display, much like the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

A new report by the Daily Telegraph suggests that the 2022 Apple Watch will feature blood sugar and alcohol sensors, providing new (and convenient) ways to monitor your health. According to documents filed with the U.S. SEC, Apple is the largest customer for Rockley Photonics, a U.K. startup focused on next-generation blood sensors. Andrew Rickman, chief executive of Rockley Photonics, said that he expects the company’s blood glucose and alcohol sensors to arrive in a wearable next year. He did not confirm that the technology would launch in an Apple device.

And while you shouldn’t hold your breath, Apple may release a foldable iPhone in the near future. In a conversation with investors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that an 8-inch foldable iPhone could arrive in 2023. He also suggests that Apple will source the iFold’s QHD+ flexible OLED display and DDI display controllers from Samsung—a realistic prediction, given that Samsung already supplies display hardware for the iPhone and is one of the only manufacturers of foldable display technology.

While these are all just rumors, they’re likely to come true in some form or another. An iPad Mini refresh is long overdue, a blood sugar sensor would help the Apple Watch become the great “health and wellness” device that Tim Cook is aiming for, and unless something better comes around, foldable displays are the future. Just don’t put all your eggs in one basket, because we don’t know when (or if) these devices will actually launch.

Source: Daily Telegraph, MacRumors, Engadget

