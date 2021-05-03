Volkswagen Plans to Make Its Own Chips for Self-Driving Car Tech

In an effort to offer the best electric and autonomous self-driving cars, Volkswagen plans to design its own computer chips. Similar to what we’ve seen from Apple and Tesla, VW thinks being in charge will offer its vehicles the best hardware and software performance.

Obviously, the world is still dealing with a silicon shortage and supply will be somewhat of a short-term problem. In the long run, though, making its own chips means VW can improve and upgrade the tech as it sees fit, rather than around the timeline of processor manufacturers.

According to Volkswagen’s Chief Executive Herbert Diess, “to achieve optimal performance in light of the high demands that exist for cars, software and hardware have to come out of one hand.”

Keep in mind that the report states VW wants to design and develop its computer chips, not build them from the ground up. The group’s software unit Cariad would develop the hardware, software, and innovations, then send them off to semiconductor groups. However, Volkswagen does want to own some of the patents, if possible.

Either way, a move like this could help position VW as a leader in autonomous vehicles and give it a leg up over the competition as this technology continues to advance. VW plans to release its entire self-driving system by 2025.