X
Popular Searches

Volkswagen Plans to Make Its Own Chips for Self-Driving Car Tech

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
computer processor chips, CPU silicon
Unsplash

In an effort to offer the best electric and autonomous self-driving cars, Volkswagen plans to design its own computer chips. Similar to what we’ve seen from Apple and Tesla, VW thinks being in charge will offer its vehicles the best hardware and software performance.

Obviously, the world is still dealing with a silicon shortage and supply will be somewhat of a short-term problem. In the long run, though, making its own chips means VW can improve and upgrade the tech as it sees fit, rather than around the timeline of processor manufacturers.

According to Volkswagen’s Chief Executive Herbert Diess, “to achieve optimal performance in light of the high demands that exist for cars, software and hardware have to come out of one hand.”

Keep in mind that the report states VW wants to design and develop its computer chips, not build them from the ground up. The group’s software unit Cariad would develop the hardware, software, and innovations, then send them off to semiconductor groups. However, Volkswagen does want to own some of the patents, if possible.

Either way, a move like this could help position VW as a leader in autonomous vehicles and give it a leg up over the competition as this technology continues to advance. VW plans to release its entire self-driving system by 2025.

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

DocSafe Document Bag with Lock,Fireproof 3-Layer File Storage Case with Water-Resistant Zipper,Document Safe Portable Travel Home Organizer Bag for Laptop,Files,Certificates,Gifts for Him,Black
494 people were interested in this!

BeeGreen 5 Pack Bulk Reusable Tote Bags Nylon Extra Large 50LBS Folding Shopping Bags Machine Washable Reusable Gift Bags Dogs Cats Flamingos Polar Bears
329 people were interested in this!

NERF Super Soaker Barrage Soaker (Amazon Exclusive)
178 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
111 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
99 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
96 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
88 people were interested in this!

SimpleHouseware Metal Desk Monitor Stand Riser with Organizer Drawer
85 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Display Adapter 4K Ultra HD, DisplayLink Certified, Video Converter with External Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
76 people were interested in this!

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Fitness Tracker English Spanish Language, 40% Larger 1.56" AMOLED Screen, SpO2 Monitor, Heart Rate Sensors, 30 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black
74 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular