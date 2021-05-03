X
This Adult-Sized Tamiya Wild One RC Car is Fully Electric and Drivable

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
Anyone around in the 80s-90s probably knows about Tamiya’s popular radio-controlled (RC) cars. Most notably, the Tamiya Wild One Buggy. If you had one, as I did, you’ll be happy to learn that a life-sized model you can actually drive is on the way.

Now, a British company is bringing your favorite RC car to life by creating the “Wild One Max,” an 8/10 scale replica of the popular 1985 car. Only this time, it’ll be big enough for adults to fit inside and drive themselves. No remote required, although the company will make some additions to ensure it’s street legal.

The Little Car Company will develop the Wild One Max for release in 2022, under license from Tamiya. It sounds like this little electric buggy will go about 30 mph and get 25 miles per charge. However, there will be a wide range of parts and upgrades available for enthusiasts to go all-out and make it the most nostalgic thing ever.

Wild One MAX RC Car, full size RC car
Tamiya, The Little Car Co

Additionally, the Tamiya Wild One Max life-sized buggy will pack a polycarbonate chassis and metal roll cage, headlights, suspended oil-filled Coilover shocks, trailing rear-arm suspension, and awesome little 15-inch wheels with hydraulic Brembo disc brakes.

This thing will cost around £6,000 / €7000 / $8,250 when it arrives in 2022, with plenty of upgrades for performance or street-legal additions. Pre-order one today and get ready to roll.

Recently Popular