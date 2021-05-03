Deal Alert: Bulk AA/AAA Batteries, Switch Games, Fire Tablets, And More

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to buy a Fire TV streaming stick or Kindle, or to stock up on batteries and Nintendo Switch games, now’s the time to pounce. Amazon’s running a sale on these and more.

Roku Streambar

Upgrade your TV-watching experience with the Roku Streambar, which is now 24% off its regular price. It’s an all-in-one 4K/HD/HDR streaming media player and speaker that runs Roku OS and can stream your favorite music and podcasts via Bluetooth. The streaming device makes it easy to find something good to watch from popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video, Showtime, ESPN, Starz, Hulu, The Roku Channel, and more. Plus, it comes with an easy-to-use Roku voice remote for easy controls.

Amazon Basics Batteries

It’s always a good time to stock up on more batteries. Amazon Basics is offering up to 22% off packs of 100-300 AA and AAA batteries. With so many batteries on hand, you’ll be able to keep your remotes, gaming controllers, flashlights, digital cameras, and anything else powered and ready to use. The batteries have a shelf life of 10 years, but are not rechargeable.

Fire HD Tablets

Tablets are super versatile, lending themselves to everything from reading a book and playing games to watching the latest shows on your favorite streaming service. And with this sale, you can pick up an Amazon Fire HD tablet for you and your kids at up to 40% off the normal price. There are 32GB and 64GB ad-supported and no-ad options for the Fire HD 8, which comes in four colors: black, twilight blue, plum, and white. This tablet features 8-inch HD display, a camera, 2GB of RAM, USB-C charging, and a 12-hour battery life.

You can also get the kid-friendly Fire 7, Fire HD 8 Kids, and Fire HD 10 Kids tablets, all of which come with one year of Amazon Kids+. The Fire 7 is perfect for younger kids, especially with its durable case, while the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 both have high-definition displays, 32GB of storage, and 12-hour battery life.

Echo and Echo Dot

Amazon’s smart speakers—the Echo and Echo Dot—offer rich audio playback and an easy way to control your connected smart home devices and get answers to all your questions. The 4th Gen Echo offers audio that can play audio from services like SiriusXM, Spotify, and Apple Music, and automatically adapts to any room. It can also let you make hands-free calls and get help from Alexa.

The 4th Gen Echo Dot has a built-in clock, making it popular for bedrooms and home offices. It offers quality audio, can make hands-free phone calls, and help answer questions and perform tasks like setting an alarm.

Fire TV Sticks

Find something good to watch on TV with one of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks, which are now up to 24% off. The Fire TV Stick 4K streaming stick lets you access your over 500,000 movies and shows from services like Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, YouTube, Netflix, and more. And with support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, your content will always look stellar on your 4K TV. Plus, it comes with the handy Alexa Voice Remote.

Or, you can opt for the less expensive Fire TV Stick Lite. It lets you enjoy content from those same services in a clean basic HD. It also works for streaming music and ships with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite for easy navigation.

Kindles

Love reading? So do we. Save up to 28% on a new Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite and take your digital library of books with you everywhere you go. Both Kindle models offer ad-support and no-ad versions in a variety of colors, and give you the option to get three free months of Kindle Unlimited for easier access to your favorite eBook and audiobook titles.

The Kindle has a 167 ppi glare-free display that works even in bright sunlight. With 8GB for storage, you’ll be able to download tons of titles to read even if you go offline. It also lets you highlight passages, look up definitions, translate passages, and adjust text size. The Kindle Paperwhite offers all that and has an upgraded 300 ppi glare-free display, a waterproof body, and a 32GB storage option for those who need extra space.

Amazon Smart Plug

Smart plugs are a wonderful way to smarten up “dumb” gadgets, like lamps, humidifiers, and portable fans. You can save 40% on Amazon’s Smart Plug and enjoy using Alexa voice controls to turn your devices on or off hands free. You can even set the plug up to run on a schedule, like first thing in the morning, plus you don’t need to buy an additional hub for the plug to work.

Nintendo Switch Games

Need a new game to play on your Nintendo Switch? Amazon is offering up to 33% off on select Switch titles, including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. These exciting titles are perfect for gamers of all ages.

Amazon Echo Frames

Amazon’s prescription-ready Echo Frames smart glasses are now 12% off. The glasses let you enjoy hands-free Alexa access, and can play music and audiobooks, set alarms and reminders, control your compatible smart home devices, and hear the latest news. The glasses offer over two hours of talk time, Alexa interactions, and media playback over a 14-hour day, or up to four hours nonstop on a single full charge. The frames are lightweight with flexible hinges, come in three colors, and are IPX4 splash resistant.