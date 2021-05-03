X
Popular Searches

Kroger Is Testing 15-Minute Drone Deliveries in Ohio

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Kroger drone grocery delivery
Kroger

Today, the regional supermarket chain Kroger announced it is launching a drone delivery pilot program in Ohio. That way, customers can order small grocery items and have them delivered by drone right to their doorstep in as little as 15 minutes.

According to Kroger, this is the first of many locations and programs where it will test this new system. For now, it looks like grocery deliveries will only be offered near the company’s store in Centerville, Ohio. This is a pilot program for now, with a goal of customer deliveries beginning this spring. From there, a second testing phase is scheduled to launch this summer at a Ralphs store in California.

For those wondering, until just last year, the Federal Aviation Administration did not allow commercial use of drones beyond the pilot’s line of sight, making delivery systems almost impossible. Now, however, with that law lifted, we can expect to see similar delivery programs and testing begin from several retailers.

Kroger drone delivery pilot trailer
Kroger

Right now, it looks like Kroger is only testing small packages, which is likely all they’ll offer to customers, too, at least initially. That’s mainly due to the drones, provided by Drone Express, that are limited to only carrying about 5 pounds at a time. “The flights will be managed by licensed Drone Express pilots from an on-site trailer with additional off-site monitoring,” according to Kroger’s press release.

It sounds like these deliveries could potentially arrive in as little as 15 minutes, according to Kroger. Plus, they’ll deliver to both GPS coordinates and a physical address. Imagine ordering snacks for a picnic at the park or extra supplies (aka beer) for a backyard BBQ and having it delivered within minutes.

These days businesses continue to look for ways to offer customers unparalleled flexibility, from Amazon putting packages in your garage to flying delivery drones and more. Soon, we won’t even have to leave our homes.

via: Ars Technica

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

DocSafe Document Bag with Lock,Fireproof 3-Layer File Storage Case with Water-Resistant Zipper,Document Safe Portable Travel Home Organizer Bag for Laptop,Files,Certificates,Gifts for Him,Black
622 people were interested in this!

BeeGreen 5 Pack Bulk Reusable Tote Bags Nylon Extra Large 50LBS Folding Shopping Bags Machine Washable Reusable Gift Bags Dogs Cats Flamingos Polar Bears
333 people were interested in this!

NERF Super Soaker Barrage Soaker (Amazon Exclusive)
155 people were interested in this!

SimpleHouseware Metal Desk Monitor Stand Riser with Organizer Drawer
139 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
114 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
98 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
98 people were interested in this!

Monitor Stand Riser with Drawer - Metal Mesh Desk Organizer with Dual Pull Out Storage Drawer,Office Supply for Computer, PC, Laptop, Printer, Notebook, iMac (Black)
87 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
86 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Display Adapter 4K Ultra HD, DisplayLink Certified, Video Converter with External Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
75 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular