LEGO Expands the Botanical Paradise with Plant-tastic “Birds of Paradise”

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Over-the-shoulder view of person setting the Bird of Paradise LEGO set, and it set on a shelf
LEGO

LEGO’s Botanical Collection continues its enchanting floral journey with the eye-catching new Birds of Paradise set. The set consists of 1173 pieces, and is a 1:1 replica of the exotic flower of the same name.

The Bird of Paradise is a fun set for plant lovers and adult builders, and even lets you reposition the flowers and leaves however you want for a more unique display. The pop of color the flower’s petals and stamen offer is a nice contrast to the deep rich green leaves as well. And once you’ve finished, the set will look just as beautiful on a table, desk, or nightstand as it would in a display case.

Box of the LEGO set and the fully-built set against a white background
LEGO

The set includes a stylish black LEGO flower pot that measures over 5 inches (13cm) tall. Combined with the flower, the set measures over 18 inches (46cm) tall in total.

You’ll be able to purchase the set on August 1 for $99.99 and is not yet up for pre-order. Though we’ll have to wait a while to get our hands on it, we can’t stop staring at it because it’s so gorgeous. And best of all—LEGO’s Botanical Collection doesn’t have to be watered and it’ll stay looking pristine for years to come!

via Brickfinder

Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

