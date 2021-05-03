X
Upcoming Edge Update Lets You View Office Files Without Downloading Them

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
On May 1st, Microsoft shared an upcoming version of its Edge browser with testers in the Dev Channel. Though it doesn’t have an official release date, Microsoft Edge version 92 contains several new features, including a native Office Viewer, Windows Search integration, and a tool that lets you send tabs between your PC and Android phone.

As reported by Windows Latest, the Edge browser Office Viewer and Windows Search integration should help streamline your work at a desktop or laptop. Office Viewer lets you look at Word, Excel, and Powerpoint files without leaving your browser, saving you from downloading files (and potentially downloading malware). And with Windows Search integration, you can look up your browsing history, bookmarks, and more using the Search function in your taskbar.

The new Edge tab sharing feature, first spotted by XDA Developers, makes jumping between your PC and Android phone a lot easier. With tab sharing, you can right click a tab to send a page to other devices logged in to your Microsoft account. Like in Chrome, this feature is also available as a dedicated button in the address bar.

You can test Office Viewer and tab sharing now in the latest Edge Canary build. Windows Search integration doesn’t work properly yet, likely because Microsoft needs to update Windows 10 to support the feature.

Source: Windows Latest via XDA Developers

