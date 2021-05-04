X
Popular Searches

AirPods Pro Are Back Down to Their Lowest Price Ever on Woot

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Apple AirPods Pro Buds Charging
Justin Duino

With their incredible sound quality, killer ANC, and unique transparency features, the almost-perfect AirPods Pro are a must-have item for Apple fans (or Android users who appreciate good sound). And with today’s Woot deal, you can buy the AirPods Pro for $190—that’s $60 off the regular price.

Woot is owned by Amazon, so you can buy from it using your Amazon account (and even get free shipping with Prime). These earbuds are not used or refurbished. Woot is selling the AirPods Pro in new condition with a one-year warranty from Apple.

RELATEDNomad's New AirPods Pro Case is Sexy As Hell

The AirPods Pro can automatically pair with with iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs. They feature a 4.5-hour listening time and can go up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Much like the second-gen AirPods, the AirPods Pro charges via Lightning cable or Qi wireless charger.

It’s rare to find a 25% discount for any Apple product, let alone the AirPods Pro. That said, don’t expect this deal to last for very long! If you’re late to the Woot deal, try buying the AirPods Pro on Amazon for $197 (a $53 discount).

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro

Grab the excellent AirPods Pro for just $190 on Woot. That’s a $60 discount on Apple’s best wireless earbuds. (If this deal is sold out, try the Amazon deal.)

Apple AirPods Pro

Did you miss the Woot deal? Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro for $197, or $53 off the regular sale price.

   Shop Now   

$197.00

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

DocSafe Document Bag with Lock,Fireproof 3-Layer File Storage Case with Water-Resistant Zipper,Document Safe Portable Travel Home Organizer Bag for Laptop,Files,Certificates,Gifts for Him,Black
927 people were interested in this!

SimpleHouseware Metal Desk Monitor Stand Riser with Organizer Drawer
244 people were interested in this!

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, Digital Grams and Ounces for Weight Loss, Baking, Cooking, Keto and Meal Prep, Small, 304 Stainless Steel
202 people were interested in this!

BeeGreen 5 Pack Bulk Reusable Tote Bags Nylon Extra Large 50LBS Folding Shopping Bags Machine Washable Reusable Gift Bags Dogs Cats Flamingos Polar Bears
184 people were interested in this!

Monitor Stand Riser with Drawer - Metal Mesh Desk Organizer with Dual Pull Out Storage Drawer,Office Supply for Computer, PC, Laptop, Printer, Notebook, iMac (Black)
132 people were interested in this!

Large Dual Monitor Stand for Computer Screens - Solid Bamboo Riser Supports The Heaviest Monitors, Printers, Laptops or TVs - Perfect Shelf Organizer for Office Desk Accessories & TV Stands (Brown)
128 people were interested in this!

Amazon Basics Adjustable Computer Monitor Riser Desk Stand
127 people were interested in this!

Vaydeer USB3.0 Wireless Charging Aluminum Monitor Stand Riser Support Transfer Data and Charging,Keyboard and Mouse Storage Desk Organizer up to 27inch for Computer MacBook PC (Black?
125 people were interested in this!

AMERIERGO Dual Monitor Stand Riser- 3 Shelf Screen Stand with Adjustable Length and Angle, 2 Extra Functional Slot Desktop Organizer Stand for PC, Computer, Laptop (Light Wood)
124 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
116 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular