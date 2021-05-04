AirPods Pro Are Back Down to Their Lowest Price Ever on Woot

With their incredible sound quality, killer ANC, and unique transparency features, the almost-perfect AirPods Pro are a must-have item for Apple fans (or Android users who appreciate good sound). And with today’s Woot deal, you can buy the AirPods Pro for $190—that’s $60 off the regular price.

Woot is owned by Amazon, so you can buy from it using your Amazon account (and even get free shipping with Prime). These earbuds are not used or refurbished. Woot is selling the AirPods Pro in new condition with a one-year warranty from Apple.

The AirPods Pro can automatically pair with with iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs. They feature a 4.5-hour listening time and can go up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Much like the second-gen AirPods, the AirPods Pro charges via Lightning cable or Qi wireless charger.

It’s rare to find a 25% discount for any Apple product, let alone the AirPods Pro. That said, don’t expect this deal to last for very long! If you’re late to the Woot deal, try buying the AirPods Pro on Amazon for $197 (a $53 discount).

